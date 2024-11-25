Poll Shows Trump Begins On Positive Note With Majority Backing Transition Efforts

President-elect Donald Trump begins his next term with widespread public interest, as most Americans express optimism or satisfaction with his victory. A majority feel excited or optimistic about his presidency, though opinions vary sharply along party lines.

Trump’s handling of the presidential transition has garnered overall approval, particularly among his supporters. His Cabinet picks, including Senator Marco Rubio for Secretary of State, have been well-received by most who are familiar with them, though many Americans are still forming opinions on these appointments.

“There’s a net-positive response about his selections for Cabinet posts,” reports indicate, with Trump voters showing strong support.

Economic Expectations

Inflation and economic issues, key factors in Trump’s electoral success, remain central to public expectations. Many believe his administration will help lower prices for essentials like food and groceries, with optimism strongest among his voters.

Republicans’ views on the economy have also improved post-election. While only a minority describe the economy as “good,” the proportion of those calling it “very bad” has dropped, reflecting a shift toward cautious optimism driven by partisanship and renewed hope.

Policy Priorities

Americans prioritize addressing rising prices, with inflation emerging as the top concern for Trump’s administration.

“Plans to lower prices ought to be the top priority,” many respondents stated, echoing sentiments that inflation’s resolution is paramount.

Tariffs also remain popular among Trump voters, with most believing they won’t lead to higher prices. Even among those who think tariffs might increase costs, many view them as a necessary step for economic stability.

Immigration Policies

Mass deportation continues to have substantial support among Trump voters, who largely prefer such efforts to be carried out by law enforcement or immigration agencies rather than the military. Public opinion is divided, with a significant portion of Americans opposing mass deportation initiatives.

Views on Elections and Democracy

Trump’s victory has boosted Republican confidence in U.S. elections and democracy. Reports suggest a marked decline in fraud suspicions among Republicans compared to 2020. “There’s been an increase in the number of Republicans who say democracy and rule of law is secure,” surveys indicate, though the majority of Americans remain concerned about democratic integrity.

Shifting Perspectives on America’s Future

A notable post-election shift has occurred in how Americans view the nation’s trajectory. Republicans, who previously felt America’s best days were behind, now express confidence in the country’s future. Conversely, Democrats, who were more optimistic pre-election, are less so now.

Increased Power for Trump

A majority of Trump voters and Republicans support granting him more presidential power during this term compared to his last. This sentiment reflects growing expectations among his base for decisive governance.

Public Sentiments on Cabinet Appointments

Trump’s voters favor appointees who are experienced, outspoken, and loyal to the President. A large majority believe individuals like Elon Musk should have some influence in the administration, though opinions are divided along partisan lines.

There’s broad public support for Senate hearings on Trump’s nominees, even among Republicans, who believe in upholding constitutional processes for such appointments.

“Most Americans would like to see the Senate hold hearings on his nominations rather than skipping them,” reports highlight.

Survey Insights

This survey reflects views from a nationally representative sample of 2,232 U.S. adults, conducted between November 19-22, 2024. It includes perspectives weighted to represent demographics such as gender, age, race, and education, with a margin of error of ±2.3 points.