Storm Boris Unleashes Destruction In Italy: Thousands Evacuated Amid Severe Flooding

Storm Boris continues to wreak havoc in Italy, following its devastation across central Europe. The storm has caused significant damage in the north-eastern region of Emilia Romagna, forcing the evacuation of over 1,000 people. Central Italy’s Marche region is also struggling with severe flooding and major disruptions. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far.

Emilia Romagna and Marche Face Major Disruptions

In response to the dangerous weather, schools in Emilia Romagna have closed, while landslides have affected roads, and railway services remain severely disrupted. Local authorities are urging residents to avoid their basements and move to the upper floors of their homes for safety.

In Ravenna, schools, libraries, and parks have shut down, while the University of Bologna canceled exams and lessons. The city of Faenza, however, has been the hardest hit, with rising rivers leading to emergency evacuations. Some residents were forced to leave their homes in dinghies overnight as river levels surged and sewage systems overflowed.

Despite the concerning conditions, Bologna’s authorities reported on Thursday that river levels were stable in the city, though the weather alert remains active until Friday. Eastern Emilia Romagna remains under red warnings for floods and landslides.

Heavy Rainfall and Ongoing Risks

The coastal town of Falconara has already seen an extraordinary 204mm of rain, far surpassing its September average of 67mm, while over 300mm has been recorded in the Apennine mountains. Although the rain is expected to subside by Friday, authorities caution that flood risks may persist throughout the weekend. This storm’s impact echoes the deadly flooding that hit Emilia Romagna in May 2023, when 13 lives were lost after six months of rain fell within 36 hours.

Storm Boris Sweeps Through Europe

Italy is just the latest country caught in Storm Boris’ path. The storm has already swept through Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, and Austria, claiming the lives of at least 23 people. The Danube River in Hungary continues to rise, with peak levels expected in Budapest by Saturday, though officials predict the water level will not reach the record highs of 2013.

European leaders, including those from Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Austria, are set to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Wroclaw to discuss emergency aid for the affected areas. Wroclaw itself has been under threat from rising river levels for several days.

Extreme Weather in a Warming World

The recent flooding events across central Europe align with long-held climate scientists’ predictions of more extreme rainfall as the planet warms. While the direct impact of climate change on Storm Boris cannot yet be measured, these events are a stark reminder of the environmental challenges ahead.

“We were warned”: Climate Concerns Intensify

As Europe grapples with these intense weather patterns, climate experts emphasize that such incidents are likely to become more frequent. “Extreme rainfall events like these are occurring as the planet warms,” climate scientists have been warning for years, and this may be just the beginning.

