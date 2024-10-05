Strong 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes New Zealand, No Major Damage Reported

In a recent development, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area near New Zealand’s capital, Wellington on early Sunday morning.

In a recent development, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake shook the area near New Zealand’s capital, Wellington on early Sunday morning.

Taking to X, New Zealand’s government seismic monitoring agency, GeoNet, reported that earthquake was centered 25 kilometers west of Wellington. The tremor was widely felt, with over 37,000 people across the region reporting the quake.

An early morning shake today (6 Oct) at 5.08am in the Cook Strait with a M5.7 quake with strong shaking. It was about 33 km depth and was widely felt in the Wellington region and north of the South Island. We have received over 36,000 reports. https://t.co/95HUDjfN8S — GeoNet (@geonet) October 5, 2024

Further, GeoNet also confirmed, The tremor was strongly felt in the Wellington region and as far north as Auckland and south to Christchurch. GeoNet added that they received over 36,000 reports from residents feeling the shaking.

However, fire and Emergency New Zealand officials confirmed they had not received any calls for assistance, and Radio New Zealand reported no significant damage or injuries across the affected areas.

GeoNet also confirmed, that there was no risk of a tsunami following the earthquake. But, following the earthquake, GeoNet issued advisory, saying that earthquakes can strike “anywhere in New Zealand at any time.”

The advisory also urged residents to “Drop, Cover and Hold” during a significant quake. It added, “If you are in bed, Stay, Cover and Hold. If an earthquake is Long or Strong,” follow safety precautions accordingly.

Must Read: New Zealand Pilot Phillip Mehrtens Released After 19 Months By Papua Rebels