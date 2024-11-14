Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

Sandeep Sidhu, a Canadian border officer, has been cleared of terrorism charges by Canada’s CBSA despite Indian allegations of links to Khalistani separatism.

Sunny Toronto Reinstated As Border Officer Despite Terrorism Allegations

In a controversial decision, Canada has cleared Sandeep Singh Sidhu—also known as Sunny Toronto—of terrorism charges, despite serious allegations from India. Sidhu, a border officer with the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), was accused by Indian authorities of being involved in the 2020 assassination of Balwinder Singh Sandhu, a prominent figure in the Khalistani separatist movement. The allegations have sparked a diplomatic clash between Canada and India, which has been intensifying in recent months.

The Allegations: Links to Khalistani and Terrorism

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed that Sidhu, a former member of the banned International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), played a key role in Sandhu’s murder. The Indian government accused Sidhu of having ties to Pakistani intelligence (ISI) and of promoting Khalistani separatism. These accusations have led to Sidhu being placed on India’s list of fugitives, with a call for his deportation.

Khalistani Separatism in Canada: A Lingering Issue

The allegations against Sidhu are part of a broader and ongoing dispute over Khalistani separatism in Canada, which has long been a point of contention between the two nations. Canada’s large Sikh diaspora, particularly in cities like Vancouver and Toronto, has historically been seen as a haven for pro-Khalistan groups, some of which are linked to violent acts against Indian interests.

Canada’s Decision: Sidhu Cleared and Reinstated

Despite the severity of the charges, Canadian authorities have cleared Sidhu of any involvement in terrorism and have decided to reinstate him to his position at the CBSA. The investigation, conducted by Canadian officials, concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support the terrorism claims against Sidhu.

Sidhu’s legal team has argued that the Canadian government did not do enough to defend him against what they described as a “disinformation campaign” by India. Nevertheless, the CBSA’s decision to clear Sidhu has raised questions about Canada’s approach to handling foreign accusations and its relationship with India.

Diplomatic Tensions: A Deeper Divide Between Canada and India

This decision comes at a time of heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, which worsened following the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly accused the Indian government of being involved in Nijjar’s killing, further straining ties.

India has long been critical of Canada’s tolerance towards pro-Khalistani groups, which it views as a destabilizing force. The recent diplomatic fallout, combined with Sidhu’s reinstatement, has added fuel to the fire.

The Legal and Political Backdrop: What’s Next?

Sidhu’s legal battle is far from over, with ongoing debates about his connections to Khalistani groups and the Pakistani intelligence services. While the Canadian government has cleared him of terrorism charges, Sidhu’s ties to separatist movements continue to be a source of tension, both in the legal realm and in the political sphere.

What Does This Mean for Canada-India Relations?

The case of Sandeep Sidhu underscores the complexities surrounding Canada’s relationship with India, especially regarding issues of national security, separatism, and the role of foreign governments in shaping domestic policy. Canada’s decision to clear Sidhu is likely to influence how both countries move forward, with each side holding firm in its positions on the Khalistani issue.

MUST READ: British Daily The Guardian Is Quitting X- Here’s Why

Filed under

Canada-India relations Khalistani movement Sandeep Sidhu Sunny Toronto terrorism charges
Advertisement

Also Read

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani Separatism

Who is Sandeep Sidhu (Sunny Toronto) – The Controversial Canadian Border Officer Linked to Khalistani...

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

PM Modi In Mumbai: Ahead Of Major Rally At Shivaji Park, Traffic Advisory Issued

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

Marco Jansen’s Record Fifty Nearly Seals Win For South Africa, But India Prevails

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Severe Air Quality and Thick Smog Disrupt Travel Across North India

Severe Air Quality and Thick Smog Disrupt Travel Across North India

Entertainment

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

TikTok Star Imsha Rehman Becomes Latest Victim of Data Breach; Star’s Video Leaks Online

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Arjun Kapoor And Varun Dhawan Are In ‘We Hate Katrina Fan Club’?

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For ‘Disrespecting’ Rabindranath Tagore

Salman Khan’s Team Denies Ties After The Great Indian Kapil Show Faces Legal Notice For

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Mark Zuckerberg Drops NSFW ‘Get Low’ Remix in Romantic Tribute To Wife

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Internet Drools Over Dev Patel’s Reunion With Nicole Kidman: We Need Them In A Romcom

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox