Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister
Sushila Karki assumes charge as Nepal's Interim Prime Minister

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 14, 2025 12:06:03 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 14 (ANI): Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took charge as the interim Prime Minister of Nepal, becoming the first woman PM of the Himalayan country.

Karki took charge of her office at Singha Durbar on Sunday, marking a significant political shift for Nepal following days of violent protest.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday after a widespread Gen Z protest, due to frustration over political stagnation, corruption, and economic disparity, triggered by the ban of social media platforms in the country.

Her appointment as the interim PM came after the protesters collectively endorsed her name as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread protests.

Karki’s selection marks a rare moment of consensus in Nepal’s politics. Chosen through a public vote held by Gen Z leaders on the online platform Discord, she emerged as the most popular and acceptable figure, not only among the youth movement but also among traditional political forces seeking stability and credibility in a time of upheaval.

Meanwhile, Karki has initiated consultations with close advisors and key figures from the Gen Z movement as she prepares to finalise her Cabinet, as reported by The Kathmandu Post.

According to The Kathmandu Post, citing one of her aides, Karki will begin intensive discussions Sunday morning to form her Cabinet. Despite holding authority over all 25 ministries, she is reportedly committed to forming a streamlined Cabinet with no more than 15 ministers, a move aligned with calls from civil society and the Gen Z-led protest movement.

Names being considered for ministerial roles include legal expert Om Prakash Aryal, former army official Balananda Sharma, retired justice Anand Mohan Bhattarai, Madhav Sundar Khadka, Asheem Man Singh Basnyat, and energy expert Kulman Ghising, The Kathmandu Post reported.

From the medical field, prominent figures such as Dr Bhagawan Koirala, Dr Sanduk Ruit, Dr Jagadish Agrawal, and Dr Pukar Chandra Shrestha are also under consideration.

Meanwhile, Gen Z members are holding parallel consultations, including discussions on platforms like Discord, to recommend potential candidates who align with their reformist agenda. If consensus is reached, the Cabinet could be sworn in as early as Sunday evening, though it may be delayed to Monday depending on the outcome of discussions, The Kathmandu Post reported.

On Friday, Nepal’s Parliament was formally dissolved, and fresh elections were scheduled for March 5, 2026, hours after former Karki was sworn in as the country’s new interim PM.

Announcing the decision, the President’s Office said the dissolution was approved in the first cabinet meeting convened by Karki at 11 pm (local time), marking the start of a six-month transitional government tasked with steering the country to the polls. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

