Monday, December 9, 2024
Syria Civil War: Thousand Of Prisoners Released, Viral Video Of A Prisoner Who Lost Memory

Abu Mohammed al-Julani, the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, stated that all state institutions will remain under the oversight of Assad’s prime minister until an official transfer of authority is completed.

Syria’s armed opposition claims its forces have seized control of the capital, Damascus, and that President Bashar al-Assad has fled the country.
Several Prisoners Released:

From the viral video shared on the social media platform X, by the user named @MiddleEastEye claims that a prisoner released from Syris’s Sednaya Prison appears to have lost his memory. 

This has happened due to the atrocities committed in the prison.

The post read, “A prisoner released from Syria’s Sednaya Prison appears to have lost his memory from the atrocities committed in the prison. The prison which is also known as the ‘Human Slaughterhouse’ is a large military prison on the outskirts of Damascus, responsible for the torture and killing of thousands of Syrian civilians. Thousands of people were freed from the prison as opposition groups took control of the region.”

Watch :

