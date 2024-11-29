Syria Insurgents Breach Second Largest City Of Aleppo, Fighters And A War Monitor Say

Syrian insurgents have breached Aleppo, launching car bomb attacks and clashing with government forces. As they seize key areas in northwest Syria, violence escalates, displacing thousands and increasing the humanitarian crisis.

Syrian insurgents have launched a significant offensive on Aleppo, Syria’s second-largest city, after blowing up two car bombs at the city’s western edge. The insurgents, including factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have made rapid advances in the region, seizing several towns and villages, and are now clashing with government forces in Aleppo itself. These developments mark one of the most intense periods of fighting in northwestern Syria since 2020

Aleppo, once a key battleground in Syria’s devastating civil war, is once again a focal point of intense military activity. Insurgents have breached the city’s outskirts, marking a major milestone in their ongoing offensive. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that insurgents exploded car bombs on the city’s western edge, initiating direct clashes with government forces.

As of Friday, the insurgents have wrested control of over 50 villages in the surrounding area, displacing thousands of civilians. This offensive has caught the Syrian government forces off guard, as they focus on other priorities, including ongoing tensions with Iran-backed groups.

Casualties and Civilian Impact

The Syrian government’s state media reported that projectiles from insurgent forces hit student accommodations at Aleppo University, resulting in the deaths of four people, including two students. The conflict has led to significant disruption within the city, with public transportation rerouted to avoid areas of heavy fighting.

In addition to the casualties, aid groups are reporting that thousands of families have been displaced by the ongoing violence, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. Many services have been suspended, adding to the strain on the local population.

Insurgent Advances and Government Response

The insurgents’ recent successes are part of a broader strategy to challenge government control in the northwestern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib. This marks the largest offensive by opposition forces on Aleppo since they were expelled from its eastern districts in 2016. The insurgent push includes the use of drones, a new weapon in their arsenal, as they target military airbases and other strategic positions.

Syria’s Armed Forces have responded with airstrikes on insurgent positions in Aleppo and the surrounding countryside, but the government’s military capabilities have been stretched. The insurgents’ ability to seize territory and disrupt key military assets, including the destruction of a helicopter at a military airbase southeast of Aleppo, underscores the growing threat posed by opposition forces.

The insurgent offensive comes amid shifting regional dynamics, as Iran-linked groups, who have supported Syrian government forces since 2015, are preoccupied with their own battle at home. Meanwhile, Turkey-backed opposition forces continue to make gains in the region, and there are reports of increased Israeli strikes on Hezbollah and Iran-linked targets in Syria.

The involvement of multiple international players—Russia, Iran, Turkey, and the United States—adds complexity to the conflict. Russia and Iran had previously played a pivotal role in the 2016 battle for Aleppo, which saw government forces regain control of the city. Today, Turkey’s backing of opposition forces and the U.S. support for Kurdish groups fighting Islamic State forces further complicate the geopolitical landscape.

This offensive is one of the largest coordinated attacks by opposition forces in recent years. It follows weeks of simmering violence and highlights the vulnerability of Aleppo, which remains a strategic prize for both government forces and insurgent groups. As the insurgents continue their advance, Aleppo’s fate hangs in the balance.