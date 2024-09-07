Saturday, September 7, 2024

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Unveils New Features and Moderation Efforts Following Release from French Custody

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announces new features and moderation measures following his release from French custody, aiming to enhance platform security and improve user experience.

Pavel Durov Announces New Features for Telegram

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, recently released from French custody, has announced new features and updates for the messaging platform. In a post on his official Telegram channel, Durov highlighted that Telegram Premium now boasts 10 million paid subscribers and introduced new features while phasing out outdated ones.

Moderation and Removal of Outdated Features

In light of recent controversies, Durov revealed Telegram’s decision to remove the ‘People Nearby’ feature, which was used by less than 0.1% of users but faced issues with bots and scammers. The new ‘Businesses Nearby’ feature will replace it, allowing users to discover verified businesses, view product catalogs, and make payments seamlessly.

Additionally, Telegram will no longer support image and video uploads on Telegraph, the platform’s standalone blogging tool, due to misuse by anonymous actors. These measures are part of Telegram’s broader effort to curb illicit activities and enhance platform security.

CEO Addresses Recent Legal Challenges

Following his release from custody in France, where he was detained for allegations related to illicit content on Telegram, Durov blamed the platform’s rapid user growth for increasing the risk of criminal misuse. He denied claims that Telegram had refused to cooperate with European authorities and emphasized that while 99.999% of users are not involved in illegal activities, the actions of a small fraction have tarnished the platform’s reputation.

Future Plans for Telegram

Durov underscored that the new moderation measures are intended to transform Telegram’s image from one of criticism to praise. He expressed commitment to making the platform safer and more reliable for its users.

