Telegram has come forward to defend its founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, following his arrest in France. The messaging app emphasized its compliance with European Union laws and expressed that it has “nothing to hide.” This response comes amid reports that Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur, was detained over the weekend on charges related to the platform’s content moderation policies.

In a public statement, Telegram stressed its adherence to EU regulations, including the Digital Services Act, and noted that its moderation practices are “aligned with industry standards and continuously improving.” The company further stated, “Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, maintains a transparent presence and frequently travels across Europe. With nearly a billion users worldwide, Telegram is a critical tool for communication and information. We expect a swift resolution to this matter. It is irrational to hold a platform or its owner accountable for misuse by its users.”

Read More: What Is China’s Export Strategy That Has Caused Global Market Havoc?

Reports indicate that Durov was taken into custody at Le Bourget airport near Paris after arriving on a private jet on the night of August 24. The arrest is allegedly connected to accusations that Telegram has not adequately prevented illicit activities on its platform.

The Russian embassy in France has intervened, seeking to clarify the situation and ensure that Durov’s rights are upheld. The embassy has also criticized the French authorities for their lack of cooperation in granting consular access to Durov.

Since its inception in 2013, Telegram has grown into one of the world’s leading messaging services. Pavel Durov departed from Russia in 2014 after refusing governmental orders to shut down opposition groups on his earlier social network, VKontakte (VK).

By defending its founder, Telegram underscores the ongoing tension between digital platforms and regulatory authorities over content moderation and user responsibility.

Read More: What Is China’s Export Strategy That Has Caused Global Market Havoc?