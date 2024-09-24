Telegram’s CEO Confirms User Data Sharing With Authorities

Telegram will now share user IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities in response to legal requests, marking a significant shift in its policy under CEO Pavel Durov

In a notable shift, Telegram has revealed that it will now share users’ IP addresses and phone numbers with authorities when faced with legitimate legal requests. CEO Pavel Durov confirmed this change in a Telegram post on Monday, aiming to tackle concerns about criminal activity on the platform.

A Shift in Policy

This new approach marks a significant departure from Telegram’s previous stance, which was known for resisting government data requests. Operating from the United Arab Emirates, the messaging app had faced criticism for its lenient moderation and reluctance to cooperate with authorities, particularly regarding criminal activity.

Durov’s announcement follows his recent arrest in France, where he is facing allegations related to the spread of child exploitation materials. While he denies these claims, the timing raises questions about the influences behind Telegram’s decision to adjust its policies.

Addressing Criminal Activity

Alongside sharing user data, Telegram has started using artificial intelligence and a dedicated team of moderators to remove harmful content from its platform. Durov emphasized that these efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance safety and prevent misuse of the app.

MUST READ: Bangladesh Strongly Protests Indian Home Minister’s Remarks on Citizens

Scrutiny from Governments

Telegram has been under increasing scrutiny from governments worldwide, from the European Union to authoritarian regimes in Russia and Iran. While the app has served as a crucial communication tool for protesters fighting against oppressive governments, it has also become a space for extremists and conspiracy theorists to operate.

In the U.S., for example, reports indicate that white supremacist groups have used Telegram to coordinate attacks on infrastructure, complicating the platform’s reputation.

Historical Context

The app’s interactions with government regulations have been fraught with challenges. In 2018, the Russian government attempted to ban Telegram, but that effort ultimately failed two years later when regulators couldn’t successfully block access. At that time, authorities claimed Durov had agreed to help combat extremism on the platform, a commitment that now seems to be evolving with these new policy changes.

As Telegram adjusts its policies in response to legal and societal pressures, the implications for user privacy and safety are substantial. Durov’s commitment to tackling criminal activity represents a pivotal moment for the platform, transitioning from a previously defiant stance to one that seeks cooperation with law enforcement. This shift raises essential questions about balancing user privacy with public safety in today’s digital landscape.

ALSO READ: PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations