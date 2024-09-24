PM Modi in the U.S: Key Outcomes of the 2024 Visit for India-U.S. Relations

PM Modi’s visit to the United States in 2024 for the Quad Leaders' Summit and the United Nations General Assembly has been instrumental

In the wake of the 2023 State Visit, Prime Minister Modi’s journey to the United States in 2024 for the Quad Leaders’ Summit and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has been instrumental in bolstering the strategic alliance between the two nations. Both President Biden and PM Modi emphasized that the US-India Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership is shaping up to be the cornerstone of international relations in the 21st century.

Shared Democratic Values and Mutual Interests

At the Quad Summit and during their bilateral discussions, the leaders highlighted the common interests that bind these two democracies together. Their collaboration has yielded remarkable advancements in a short span, with the US-India Major Defense Partnership emerging as a crucial element of security in the Indo-Pacific region.

Advancements in Defense and Technology

The defense partnership has flourished, particularly through the successful implementation of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and the establishment of the India-US Defence Acceleration Ecosystem (INDUS-X). These initiatives mark significant steps toward enhanced cooperation in defense and technology.

A Commitment to Climate Action

As Climate Week approaches, the partnership between the United States and India plays a critical role in supporting India’s ambition to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070. Together, they are working towards a vision of a sustainable economy and addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change, as highlighted by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).