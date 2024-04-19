Elon Musk’s Tesla laid off employees across the world. Among several posts on the same, a post of an Indian, Sneha Karnik goes viral. Working as a Business Process Analyst at Tesla in US, she was among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off this week. She expressed her journey of being an employee at Tesla on LinkedIn.

In the post, she wrote, “I could never have imagined that I would be typing this message. It’s truly unfortunate that I am among the 10% of Tesla employees who were laid off today. The sudden logging out from all business platforms yesterday heightened my unease, and this was confirmed this morning.”

Ms Karnik went from being an intern to becoming a Business Process Analyst at Tesla.

Must Read: How Can Positive Relationships Impact Your Well-being?

“It’s disheartening and distressing to find myself in this situation,” she added.

“Adding to the challenge is my status on an F1-OPT visa, which gives me just a 60-day window to secure new employment,” she continued.

Her post on LinkedIn also urged people to find her a new job. “I’m reaching out to my network for support as I explore opportunities in Process, Operations, and Business Analytics roles. Any leads or job openings you can share would be greatly appreciated,” she stated. Ms Karnik has gained nearly 3,000 reactions and several comments on her post.

According to reports, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle maker on Monday said that it would be cutting more than 10% of its global workforce.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk wrote, “As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity. As part of this effort, we’ve done a thorough review of the organisation and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done.”