Texas Teen Dies Following Miscarriage Complications, Abortion Ban Prevented From Medical Care

A Texas teenager, Nevaeh Crain, passed away after the state’s restrictive abortion laws prevented her from receiving potentially life-saving medical care when she experienced severe pregnancy complications.

On October 28, 2023, the morning of her baby shower, 18-year-old Crain, who was six months pregnant, awoke with a headache that escalated to a fever, nausea, and vomiting. Despite these symptoms, she attended the event until her condition worsened, prompting her family to take her to an emergency room, as reported by a publication.

Texas Teen Dies Following Miscarriage Complications

Crain and her boyfriend, Randall Broussard, waited four hours in the ER, during which she continued to vomit. Following tests, she was diagnosed with strep throat and discharged with antibiotics, although her pregnancy was not evaluated despite abdominal pain.

In the early hours of the next morning, Crain’s condition deteriorated, and she complained of severe stomach pain to her mother, Candace Fails, who took her to a different hospital. There, medical staff noted her high fever and pulse, indicators of sepsis, a life-threatening response to infection. Although she received IV antibiotics and fluids, Crain’s condition worsened, yet she was discharged again when a fetal heartbeat was detected.

The situation turned critical when Crain began to bleed heavily later that morning. Upon returning to the hospital, medical staff could not find a fetal heartbeat, indicating a miscarriage.

Fails noticed severe bleeding from Crain’s legs and pleaded with doctors to act. However, due to Texas’ stringent abortion law, medical interventions to remove the fetus could not be performed unless Crain’s life was considered at imminent risk. This law left doctors hesitant to act, fearing accusations of performing an abortion without absolute certainty.

After over two hours, doctors performed an ultrasound confirming fetal demise. Crain, unable to sign consent due to extreme pain, was permitted surgery by her mother. Despite this, medical staff concluded that surgery was too risky due to Crain’s condition, suspecting she suffered from disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), a severe sepsis-related complication.

The Final Moments

Fails recalled her daughter’s final moments as she sat up in bed, bleeding from her mouth and nose, expressing her strength. Crain passed away hours later in the ICU. Medical experts who reviewed her records for ProPublica suggested that timely intervention could have saved her life.

Fails has since pursued legal action against the hospitals but faces challenges due to Texas’ legal standards, which require proving “willful and wanton negligence” in emergency cases. So far, she has not been able to secure an attorney to represent her.

