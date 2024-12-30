Thailand: Hotel Fire On Bangkok’s Khao San Road, Three Foreigners Killed

Bangkok's local authorities reported that one woman died at the scene, while one man was rushed to intensive care.

Three foreign tourists are declared dead after a massive fire engulfed The Ember Hotel, a backpacker hostel near Bangkok’s iconic Khao San Road. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the hotel.

Local authorities reported that one woman died at the scene, while one man was rushed to intensive care. Thai media reported three foreign tourist fatalities, including the female found in the room. A fourth victim was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Seven others, including both locals and foreigners, were injured and are receiving treatment in nearby hospitals, the Bangkok Fire and Rescue Department said. The identities and nationalities of the deceased have not been disclosed.

How did the fire break out?

The fire broke out at night around 9 pm at the hotel in the Banglamphu area of Bangkok, where 75 people were staying. It was brought under control around 10:30 pm local time. However, the cause is still under investigation.

Popular among backpackers in Bangkok’s Banglamphu neighborhood, Khao San Road is renowned for its inexpensive lodging options, with rooms starting at 200 Thai baht (£4.68) per night.

According to police, 34 individuals were rescued from the rooftop, and the flames were eventually brought under control. Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee confirmed that all three victims were foreign tourists.

Hotel staff evacuated 40 young vacationers from the rooftop bar using cherry pickers. Firefighters battled the flames on the fifth floor, where they discovered two unconscious tourists in their room due to smoke inhalation.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt assured the public that city officials are taking immediate action to prevent further tragedies, ordering a thorough inspection of fire safety protocols at hotels and entertainment venues across the city. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of tourists, especially with the New Year’s Eve celebrations approaching. “We have to build confidence and take care of tourists,” Sittipunt said in a statement.

Tourism is a vital sector for Thailand’s economy, contributing significantly to its GDP. The country has welcomed over 32 million tourists this year, with the highest numbers coming from China, followed by visitors from Malaysia, India, and South Korea.

