It was in October 2023, a video surfaced showing several Israelis held hostage in a dark tunnel in Gaza. Emerging from the shadows was Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s chief. Sinwar, infamous for his silence in response to being asked if he was ashamed of abducting an Israeli peace campaigner, became the focus of global attention.

This brief footage, retrieved by Israeli forces, was one of the last recorded sightings of the man responsible for the October 7 attacks that claimed 1,200 lives in Israel.

Sinwar, who orchestrated the assault, has become the primary target of Israeli forces. The latest known sighting of him was in a video dated October 10, where he was seen with his family entering a narrow Gaza tunnel, according to reports by *The Guardian*.

The Elusive Hamas Chief

On October 19, Israeli forces began cross-checking whether Sinwar was one of three individuals killed in a targeted airstrike in Gaza. DNA samples were being examined to confirm his identity. Despite these speculations, several reports—including one from *The Washington Post*—indicate that Sinwar is alive and directing Hamas operations, including potential suicide bombings.

The challenge in locating Sinwar is largely due to his deep knowledge of Israeli military tactics. After spending 22 years in Israeli custody, he understands how Israel’s security and military intelligence operate. Sinwar’s current whereabouts are believed to be in Gaza’s extensive tunnel system, also known as “Gaza Metro,” where he is reportedly using human shields for protection.

Sinwar’s Journey from Imprisonment to Power

Born in a refugee camp in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, in 1962, Yahya Sinwar’s early life in poverty and his time in an Israeli prison solidified his radicalism. He gained notoriety for torturing and executing Palestinians suspected of collaborating with Israel, earning him the moniker “Butcher of Khan Younis.”

In 2011, Sinwar played a critical role in negotiating the exchange of 1,027 Palestinian prisoners, including himself, for a single Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit. This event catapulted him to leadership within Hamas. His extreme resilience and determination, even amidst intense suffering, have made him a revered figure in Hamas, though his methods have caused dissent among some Palestinians.

Israel’s Focus on Sinwar

Sinwar stands as one of Israel’s few remaining prominent adversaries after recent operations that eliminated key Hezbollah leaders like Hasan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine. While Israel continues to target key figures of groups backed by Iran, Sinwar’s knowledge of military strategy and Hamas’s deep tunnel infrastructure have made him a particularly elusive target. However, he remains the prime focus of Israeli operations in Gaza.

Yahya Sinwar’s Use of Gaza’s Tunnels to Evade Israeli Forces

Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’s chief, has long been preparing for conflicts with Israel, relying heavily on the vast underground tunnel network known as “Gaza Metro.” This system, built under residential areas and hospitals, stretches for over 500 kilometers and provides Sinwar a key advantage in evading Israeli forces. According to Israeli reports, Sinwar is also protected by human shields, making it difficult for Israel to launch direct attacks without risking civilian lives.

Former deputy director of Mossad, Ram Ben-Barak, acknowledged the challenges in capturing Sinwar, stating that the presence of hostages complicates Israel’s operations. “If there were no such restrictions, we would have found him easier,” he said. The search for Sinwar has mobilized Israel’s military and intelligence, including elite units like Yahalom, which specializes in tunnel warfare, and Unit 8200, renowned for its electronic surveillance capabilities.

The Hunt for Sinwar

Israeli intelligence agencies, such as the Shin Bet, have been rebuilding their network of informants in Gaza since Israel’s 2005 withdrawal. This has enabled them to come close to capturing Sinwar on a few occasions, including a near-miss in his hometown of Khan Younis earlier this year.

One of the biggest challenges for Israeli forces has been Sinwar’s avoidance of electronic devices, which has helped him evade electronic surveillance. He is known to communicate using couriers, which is reminiscent of how U.S. forces eventually tracked down Osama bin Laden.

Experts believe Sinwar’s deep understanding of Israeli culture and military strategy plays a significant role in his ability to stay ahead of Israeli operations. His knowledge of Israel’s psychology allows him to exploit its weaknesses, making him a formidable opponent.

Could Sinwar Flee Gaza?

Speculations about Sinwar fleeing Gaza are widespread, but many experts believe it is unlikely. Former Mossad deputy chief Ben-Barak notes that if Sinwar were to leave Gaza, it could lead to the collapse of Hamas’s morale and command structure. “He’s not a coward,” Ben-Barak stated, suggesting that Sinwar is committed to staying in Gaza, despite the risks.

Even if Israel succeeds in eliminating Sinwar, experts warn that the conflict extends beyond individuals. This war is ideological and psychological, fought with both military tactics and cultural understanding.

