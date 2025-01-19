Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
TikTok To Be Temporarily Unavailable In The US On Sunday

TikTok will be temporarily unavailable in the U.S. starting Sunday as a new law banning the app takes effect. Oracle is preparing to shut down servers hosting U.S. TikTok data, while Perplexity AI has submitted a merger bid to help keep the app running in the U.S. despite the impending ban.

TikTok To Be Temporarily Unavailable In The US On Sunday

TikTok users in the U.S. were greeted with a notification late Saturday that the app will be “temporarily unavailable” on Sunday, as a new law banning the platform takes effect. The message from TikTok stated that the law “will force us to make our services temporarily unavailable,” but assured users that efforts were underway to restore access in the U.S. as soon as possible. Despite the warning, users were still able to click through and use the app on Saturday.

Oracle Prepares for Potential Shutdown of TikTok U.S. Servers

In preparation for the U.S. ban, Oracle, TikTok’s cloud computing partner for U.S. operations, has instructed some employees to prepare for a shutdown of the servers that host TikTok’s U.S. data. The shutdown is expected to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday (2:00 a.m. GMT on Sunday), according to reports by The Information. The law is set to take effect on Sunday, potentially cutting off TikTok’s services in the U.S.

In an effort to save TikTok from the looming ban, U.S. search engine startup Perplexity AI has submitted a bid to merge with TikTok’s U.S. operations. The proposed merger would create a new entity by combining Perplexity with New Capital Partners. This plan would allow ByteDance’s existing investors to retain their equity stakes and give Perplexity more video content.

Sources suggest that Perplexity AI believes its merger proposal may succeed over a potential sale, as it would enable the platform to maintain most of its current operations while navigating the ban.

Will the U.S. Ban TikTok on Sunday?

TikTok has been a cultural phenomenon in the U.S., captivating nearly half of the American population. The app has played a major role in shaping online trends, empowering small businesses, and influencing social media culture. However, TikTok now faces a potential ban starting Sunday unless it sever ties with ByteDance, its Chinese parent company.

There is still some uncertainty about the timeline of the ban. President-elect Donald Trump hinted on Saturday that he would likely grant TikTok a 90-day reprieve, extending the deadline for the app to comply with U.S. regulations.

ALSO READ: Is Donald Trump Granting 90-Day Extension For TikTok Ban?

