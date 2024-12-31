Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

As the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of 2025, New York City's iconic Times Square is preparing for its annual New Year's Eve ball drop.

Times Square Revelers To Face Rainy, Warm New Year’s Eve; How To Watch the Ball Drop For Free

As the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of 2025, New York City’s iconic Times Square is preparing for its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop. Despite a rainy forecast, nearly a million revelers are expected to gather for the 115th edition of the celebration, which has been a tradition since 1907, with only a few exceptions during World War II.

Rainy Forecast May Impact Times Square Festivities

Meteorologists are predicting rain to begin around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, continuing into the midnight hour, potentially disrupting the celebration for those braving the outdoor festivities. According to meteorologist Stephanie van Oppen, the heaviest rain is expected between 10 and 11 p.m., with the possibility of an inch or more of rain, making it one of the wettest New Year’s Eves in recent years. However, weather conditions are expected to improve by Wednesday morning, with colder temperatures and a chance of snow in areas like Buffalo and Watertown.

This year, the Times Square ball, crafted by Waterford Crystal, will be a geodesic sphere adorned with 32,000 LED lights. Weighing in at an impressive 11,875 pounds, the ball is capable of displaying over 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns, creating a mesmerizing kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square. Rapper Pitbull had the honor of placing the final crystals on the ball on Friday, officially unveiling it for the 2025 New Year celebration.

For those unable to attend in person, the Times Square ball drop will be streamed live across various platforms, including ABC and NBC New York apps, Roku, Peacock, and more. TimesSquareNYC.org will begin its live stream at 6 p.m. EST. Those looking to join the conversation on social media can use the hashtag #BallDrop to share their excitement.

Televised Specials to Ring in the New Year

At 8 p.m. EST, ABC will premiere Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, featuring musical performances and live coverage of the ball drop. CNN will also broadcast New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, offering viewers a lively countdown to the new year.

The Times Square ball drop is one of the most recognizable New Year’s Eve traditions in the world. Despite the rain, millions of people, whether in Times Square or watching from home, will welcome 2025 with excitement, optimism, and anticipation.

Read More : Get Ready For A Northern Lights Spectacle On New Year's Eve: What You Need to Know

