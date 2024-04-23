Tragic Helicopter Collision Claims Ten Malaysian Navy Crew Members' Lives

On Tuesday, two Malaysian Navy helicopters collided mid-air during aerial training, leading to a fatal crash that claimed the lives of ten crew members, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The Royal Malaysian Navy disclosed that the tragic collision occurred on Tuesday morning during aerial training exercises in northern Lumut, the location of the navy’s headquarters. The incident was reportet to have occurred during preparations for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations, scheduled to commence on May 3, as the helicopter crews were engaged in practice sessions.

Reports indicate that one of the helicopters involved was an Agusta Westland AW139 Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM), which crashed onto the steps of the stadium within the complex. The second helicopter, a Eurocopter Fennec, fell near a swimming pool in the vicinity.

According to the navy’s statement, the Eurocopter had three crew members on board, while the Agusta was carrying seven crew members. Sadly, all personnel aboard both aircrafts lost their lives in the crash.

The Malaysian armed forces, responded to the crash and released an announcment that an investigation board will be set up to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding the helicopter collision. Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Ab Rahman extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims affected by this profound loss.

Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin is anticipated to visit the crash site to assess the situation firsthand. The Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed deep sorrow over the collision. Soon after the reports of the incident surfaced, Prime Minister Ibrahim took to his social media handle on X and addressed the fatal tragedy, labeling it a “heart-wrenching tragedy.” He further asserted that a comprehensive investigation would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the collision of the helicopters.

Negara berdukacita dengan tragedi yang menyayat hati dan meruntun jiwa membabitkan nahas dua helikopter di Pangkalan TLDM Lumut hari ini. Takziah kepada semua keluarga mangsa yang terkorban dengan doa agar diberi kekuatan dalam menghadapi musibah ini. Tragedi ini ternyata… https://t.co/0DPTnuaYEJ — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) April 23, 2024

The tragedy has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences from the government and the public alike.