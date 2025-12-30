LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan azhar-mahmood Khaleda Zia bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council has condemned China’s “Justice Mission 2025” military drills around Taiwan as provocative and contradictory to Beijing’s claims of promoting peace, calling them a threat to regional stability. Launched a day after the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum, the exercises were seen as a pressure tactic, while Taiwan reiterated its commitment to dialogue, peace, and avoiding confrontation.

China conducts military exercises around Taiwan. (Image: X)
China conducts military exercises around Taiwan. (Image: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 30, 2025 20:13:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

The so-called “justice” associated with the military drills initiated by China around Taiwan yesterday is ludicrous, stated the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), according to the Taipei Times report. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) commenced a military exercise dubbed “Justice Mission 2025” in the vicinity of Taiwan, claiming it is intended as a “stern warning to ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces” and “external interference forces”.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, this exercise is taking place in the Taiwan Strait as well as in areas to the north, southwest, southeast, and east of Taiwan, emphasising “sea-air combat readiness patrol, coordinated dominance operations, and naval blockades of crucial ports and areas, along with comprehensive deterrence beyond the island chain,” according to a senior PLA officer’s statement.

The MAC remarked that the actions of the Chinese Communist Party are in direct opposition to its asserted “global peace initiative”, underscoring its hegemonic characteristics and intentions to alter the “status quo.” The MAC pointed out that the military drills were launched just a day after the Taipei-Shanghai Twin-City Forum, suggesting that China was implementing “a carefully orchestrated two-pronged strategy,” as detailed in the Taipei Times report.

You Might Be Interested In

Committed to dialogue and not confrontation

“On one side, it speaks of fostering closeness, while on the other, it resorts to military threats,” the MAC stated. It characterised Beijing as a “troublemaker” and a risk to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, asserting that the PLA’s display of power is unacceptable to both the Taiwanese people and the international community. The Twin-City Forum is an annual gathering that has occurred since 2010 to encourage exchanges between Taipei and Shanghai, with the two cities taking turns to host. 

In Taipei, following the PLA announcement, Chiang reiterated his position, expressing a “very firm and consistent” commitment to “dialogue, not confrontation,” and a desire for “peace and prosperity,” rather than “crashing waves and howling winds.” “Those in government must work to reduce risks, manage crises, and ensure the safety of the populace,” he remarked, condemning “any actions that could intensify regional tensions,” as highlighted by the Taipei Times report.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 8:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: breaking-newslatest newslatest world news

RELATED News

Amid Strained India-Bangladesh Ties, EAM S Jaishankar To Attend Khaleda Zia’s Funeral In Dhaka

Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

‘Her Intention Was To Marry My Husband’: Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Imad Wasim’s Wife, Sannia Ashfaq, Reveals Third-Party Involvement Amid Divorce Battle

LATEST NEWS

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Why Is Smriti Mandhana Missing India’s Fifth T20I Against Sri Lanka In Thiruvananthapuram Ahead Of Women’s Premier League?

What Is Fast Track Immigration And How To Apply For It: Skip Long Queues Like Rani Mukherji And Sushmita Sen, Process Explained

Who Is Rao Inderjeet Yadav And Why Is He Under The ED Scanner? Agency Seizes Rs 17 Lakh, Five Luxury Cars And Bank Lockers

PCB Pulls The Plug On Azhar Mahmood As Mohsin Naqvi Fires Men’s Test Head Coach Three Months Before Former All-Rounder’s Contract Tenure, Here’s What Happened

Violation Of Affiliation Norms: CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School’s Affiliation In Gurugram For 2026–27 Session

Attention PAN Card Holders! Check Your Credit Report Today To Stay Safe From Financial Fraud, Follow These Easy Steps

After Ranveer Singh’s Abrupt Exit From Don 3, Is Hrithik Roshan The New Lead In Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial? Here’s The Truth

Naagin 7 Review: Fans Give Thumbs Up To Priyanka Chahar, Tejasswi-Karan Cameos, Grand VFX Adds Intrigue To Supernatural Drama

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’
‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’
‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’
‘Troublemaker’: Taiwan Slams PLA’s ‘Justice Mission 2025’ Military Drills As China Calls It ‘Stern Warning To Separatist Forces’

QUICK LINKS