LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack bangladesh AP Dhillon kissing row Aviva Baig starvation death UP Battle of Galwan drone attack
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

A 32-year-old woman, Geeta, was arrested in Dwarka, Delhi, for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old father-in-law, Naresh Kumar, following a property dispute. Police said she pushed him onto the terrace, sat on his chest, and repeatedly hit his head before choking him. The attack was witnessed by her four-year-old son and Kumar’s 13-year-old granddaughter. Kumar later died in hospital, and Geeta has been booked for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

32-year-old woman Geeta was arrested in Dwarka, Delhi, for allegedly murdering her father-in-law over a property dispute. (Image: Representative photo)
32-year-old woman Geeta was arrested in Dwarka, Delhi, for allegedly murdering her father-in-law over a property dispute. (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 30, 2025 18:09:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

A harrowing case of a murder has come to light from Dwarka, Delhi, where a 32-year-old woman named Geeta was arrested for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old father-in-law, Naresh Kumar, on December 27, 2025. The incident reportedly took place at their home in Mansa Ram Park, the victim had a longstanding dispute over the division of family property with Geeta.

You Might Be Interested In

The police said that Geeta had pushed Kumar onto the terrace and had sat on his chest, in the process, she repeatedly struck his head against the concrete floor before choking him to death. Kumar was a retired Air Force engineer, was found unconscious and later died at the hospital from the injuries sustained. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that “Geeta was on the first floor. She stated that she had beaten her father-in-law, who is now unconscious on the roof. Naresh was immediately shifted to the hospital… The crime team and an FSL expert were called at the spot, who inspected and photographed the crime scene and lifted exhibits. During enquiry, it was revealed that there was a dispute regarding sharing of the property.”

You Might Be Interested In

Children witnessed the attack

The attack was witnessed by Geeta’s four-year-old son and the victim’s 13-year-old granddaughter. They narrated  told the whole incident to the police, “When I rushed upstairs, I saw her on my grandfather’s chest, smashing his head on the floor.” She further added that her cousin had seen the fight first and rushed to tell her about it, saying that the young cousin was afraid because his mother was attacking his grandfather. The teenager also said that she called her father, Kapil Kumar, who asked her to seek help from neighbours. 

Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Jatin Narwal also said, “She confessed to her crime before neighbours and police. The murder happened over a property dispute. The woman wanted Kumar to give her a share in his property.”

Geeta had been threatening the family, as neighbours had heard her shouting, “How will you now stop us from taking a share in the property.” Naresh had been living in the house for over three decades, and his wife had passed away in 2016.

Police have registered a case at Bindapur police station under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Geeta has been remanded to judicial custody. 

Also Read: Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 6:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crime newsDelhi Newslatest news

RELATED News

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

UP Horror: ‘Daughter Left In Skeletal Condition, Man Dies Of Starvation’- Why Was This Father-Daughter Duo Held Captive For Years By Servants? Chilling Details Of Cruelty Uncovered

Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

Who’s Hemlata Patkar? Marathi Actress Arrested In Rs 10 Crore Extortion Case, What Are The Charges Against Her?

LATEST NEWS

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

BB19’s Malti Chahar And Amaal Mallik Dating? Actress Breaks Silence On Rumours, Says, ‘Let’s Clear This Once And For All’

RCB, DC Suffer Massive Blows As Star Australian Players Pull Out From WPL Due To Personal Reasons, All You Need To Know

Poco M8 Series Leaks: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set To Debut In India, Specs, Features And Price Leaks, Know Everything Here

Lights, Camera, Exit: Hollywood Stars Look Beyond The US, Why Politics Is Driving Celebrities To Seek New Citizenship

Pakistan Pacer Shaheen Afridi To Miss Big Bash League Remainder; Know All The Details

Who Was Bajendra Biswas? Hindu Worker Shot Dead At Garment Factory, Third Killing In Two Weeks As Unrest Intensifies In Bangladesh

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Southern Gujarat Delegation at Envision Scientific for Study Mission on Manufacturing Innovation Excellence

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row
‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row
‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row
‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

QUICK LINKS