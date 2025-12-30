‘How Will You Stop Us Now?’: 32-Year-Old Woman Beats Father-In-Law To Death In Front Of Grandchildren Amid Property Row

A harrowing case of a murder has come to light from Dwarka, Delhi, where a 32-year-old woman named Geeta was arrested for allegedly murdering her 62-year-old father-in-law, Naresh Kumar, on December 27, 2025. The incident reportedly took place at their home in Mansa Ram Park, the victim had a longstanding dispute over the division of family property with Geeta.

The police said that Geeta had pushed Kumar onto the terrace and had sat on his chest, in the process, she repeatedly struck his head against the concrete floor before choking him to death. Kumar was a retired Air Force engineer, was found unconscious and later died at the hospital from the injuries sustained.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said that “Geeta was on the first floor. She stated that she had beaten her father-in-law, who is now unconscious on the roof. Naresh was immediately shifted to the hospital… The crime team and an FSL expert were called at the spot, who inspected and photographed the crime scene and lifted exhibits. During enquiry, it was revealed that there was a dispute regarding sharing of the property.”

Children witnessed the attack

The attack was witnessed by Geeta’s four-year-old son and the victim’s 13-year-old granddaughter. They narrated told the whole incident to the police, “When I rushed upstairs, I saw her on my grandfather’s chest, smashing his head on the floor.” She further added that her cousin had seen the fight first and rushed to tell her about it, saying that the young cousin was afraid because his mother was attacking his grandfather. The teenager also said that she called her father, Kapil Kumar, who asked her to seek help from neighbours.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range) Jatin Narwal also said, “She confessed to her crime before neighbours and police. The murder happened over a property dispute. The woman wanted Kumar to give her a share in his property.”

Geeta had been threatening the family, as neighbours had heard her shouting, “How will you now stop us from taking a share in the property.” Naresh had been living in the house for over three decades, and his wife had passed away in 2016.

Police have registered a case at Bindapur police station under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Geeta has been remanded to judicial custody.

Also Read: Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam