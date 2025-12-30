Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

A video from a girls’ hostel in Bhupalpally district, Telangana, has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage. In the video, the hostel warden was seen beating a female student with a stick inside her room. The video shows that the warden was at first scolding the student but soon started assaulting her. The video is seemingly recorded by another student in the same room and has ignited a debate about how students are treated inside the hostels.

The warden, who has been identified as Bhavani, is seen confronting the student and asking about her whereabouts after the student had missed an exam. As she screams at her, she is heard shouting that, “You put my job at risk. Do you know what tensions I went through when I found you missing?” The warden soon after starts slapping and hitting the student with the stick, as she is seen pleading for forgiveness.

Warden routinely beats students

According to several reports, the violent incident took place on November 24, but the video has recently surfaced and gone viral ever since. Some students allege that the warden is abusive and that she routinely beats students on various excuses. A protest has been organised by students and several student unions in front of the Government Degree College in Bhupalpally. The protestors have called out the warden for inhuman behaviour and demand that action be taken against her.

Leaders from the student union have asked the District Collector to launch a detailed inquiry against the warden and that she should be immediately suspended. There has been no official statement made so far about whether the case has been registered or a departmental action has been initiated against the warden.

There has been growing pressure from students and social organisations, demanding justice for the victim and implementing safeguards for students so that such actions are prevented in the future.

