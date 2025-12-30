LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci Aviva Baig starvation death UP BMW SUV accident bangladesh Battle of Galwan drone attack bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

A viral video from a girls’ hostel in Telangana’s Bhupalpally shows a warden allegedly assaulting a student with a stick, triggering outrage and protests. The incident, which reportedly occurred in November, has led to student demonstrations demanding the warden’s suspension and a probe, while authorities are yet to issue an official response.

A viral video shows warden beating a student with stick after she failed to appear in an exam. (Image: X)
A viral video shows warden beating a student with stick after she failed to appear in an exam. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 30, 2025 16:37:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

A video from a girls’ hostel in Bhupalpally district, Telangana, has gone viral and sparked widespread outrage. In the video, the hostel warden was seen beating a female student with a stick inside her room. The video shows that the warden was at first scolding the student but soon started assaulting her. The video is seemingly recorded by another student in the same room and has ignited a debate about how students are treated inside the hostels.  

You Might Be Interested In

The warden, who has been identified as Bhavani, is seen confronting the student and asking about her whereabouts after the student had missed an exam. As she screams at her, she is heard shouting that, “You put my job at risk. Do you know what tensions I went through when I found you missing?” The warden soon after starts slapping and hitting the student with the stick, as she is seen pleading for forgiveness.

Warden routinely beats students

According to several reports, the violent incident took place on November 24, but the video has recently surfaced and gone viral ever since. Some students allege that the warden is abusive and that she routinely beats students on various excuses. A protest has been organised by students and several student unions in front of the Government Degree College in Bhupalpally. The protestors have called out the warden for inhuman behaviour and demand that action be taken against her.

Leaders from the student union have asked the District Collector to launch a detailed inquiry against the warden and that she should be immediately suspended. There has been no official statement made so far about whether the case has been registered or a departmental action has been initiated against the warden. 

There has been growing pressure from students and social organisations, demanding justice for the victim and implementing safeguards for students so that such actions are prevented in the future. 

Also Read: Mid-Air Ruckus: Drunk Man Travelling Business Class In Air India Delhi-Bangkok Flight ‘Urinates On Fellow Passengers’

First published on: Dec 30, 2025 4:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: regional newsviral video

RELATED News

Noida Tragedy: Cyclist Dies After Speeding BMW SUV Hit; Drunk Driving Suspected, Who was driving? Visuals Surface | Watch

Bhandup Bus Accident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured In Reversing BEST Vehicle Mishap In Mumbai

Who’s Hemlata Patkar? Marathi Actress Arrested In Rs 10 Crore Extortion Case, What Are The Charges Against Her?

Migrant Worker Assaulted With Machetes In Tamil Nadu By Minors, Attackers Flash Victory Sign As He Lays Bloodied

Called My Sons ‘Chinese Momos’: Father Of Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun Racial Attack Narrates Horrific Details

LATEST NEWS

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Ashton Turner Left Stranded At 99*, Misses Out On A Well-Deserved Ton As Perth Scorchers Post 202/8 Against Sydney Thunder In BBL | WATCH

England Include Jofra Archer In T20 World Cup 2026 Provisional Squad Despite Injury; Harry Brook To Lead The Side

CBSE Board Exam 2026: Revised Date Sheet For Class 10 And 12 Released- Check The Updated Schedule Here

Is Artificial Intelligence Really Killing Jobs; Or Creating Millions In India? Here Is What Government Say

‘It Is Your Government That Does Not Provide Land For ..’ Amit Shah Takes A Sharp Jibe At Mamata Banerjee, Targets Her Nephew In Fiery Attack

Biggest IPOs From 2025: ₹1.75 Lakh Crore Raised, 100+ Listings, Bigger Bets And Surprising Winners In India’s Landmark IPO Year; LG IPO, Groww IPO, Meesho IPO At The Top

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Riyadh-Abu Dhabi Conflict: Saudi Arabia Asks UAE Forces To Leave Yemen, Calls ‘National Security’ A Red Line

Is Aviva Baig A Muslim? Priyanka Gandhi Faces Online Outrage Over To-Be Daughter-In-Law’s Surname, Decoding Its Roots And Meaning

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam
Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam
Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam
Viral Video: Hostel Warden Thrashes Girl Student With Stick, Says ‘You Put My Job At Risk’ After She Misses Exam

QUICK LINKS