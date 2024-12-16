Trudeau To Name Dominic LeBlanc As Canada’s Finance Minister After Chrystia Freeland’s Resignation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is going through a majotr setback as Chrystia Freeland resigns from her post as finance minister. Reports suggest that Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc will take over, as Trudeau navigates mounting political challenges.

After the shocking resignation of Chrystia Freeland as Canada’s finance minister, reports indicate that Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be sworn in to replace her later today. This move comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attempts to stabilize his government amidst growing political instability.

LeBlanc, a long-time personal friend of Trudeau, has been a trusted ally within the Liberal Party. The New Brunswick cabinet minister has consistently supported the Prime Minister, most recently accompanying him to Mar-a-Lago for a dinner with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. LeBlanc was also entrusted with drafting the government’s billion-dollar border plan, addressing concerns over drugs and migration from Canada into the United States.

Blow to the Trudeau government

Freeland’s resignation comes as a devastating blow to the Trudeau government. The timing is particularly critical as she was slated to deliver the government’s fall economic statement, a crucial document outlining Canada’s fiscal strategy amid uncertain global conditions. With her sudden departure, the government’s economic agenda now faces significant disruption, particularly as Liberal Party support has recently plummeted in the polls.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Trudeau, which was later posted on her social media accounts, Freeland explained the reasons behind her decision. She revealed that Trudeau had approached her on Friday, offering her a different cabinet role and indicating that he no longer wanted her to serve as finance minister. Freeland wrote:

“On Friday, you told me you no longer want me to serve as your finance minister and offered me another position in the cabinet. Upon reflection, I have concluded that the only honest and viable path is for me to resign from the cabinet.”

Trudeau and Freeland “at odds”

Freeland did not shy away from criticizing the government’s approach to the economy, referring to what she described as “costly political gimmicks.” She also emphasized the need for collaborative efforts between Trudeau and the country’s provincial premiers to address the looming threat of U.S. tariffs.

Freeland acknowledged that she and Trudeau had been “at odds” in recent weeks, highlighting the growing rift within the government.

Just days before her resignation, Trudeau had celebrated Freeland’s appointment as Canada’s first female finance minister at an event celebrating women in politics. He proudly declared himself a “proud feminist” and emphasized his commitment to changing politics by empowering women.

“I’ve touted the adage ‘Add women, change politics,’ which to us is more than just words,” Trudeau had said. However, only two days later, he would ask Freeland to step down from her post, effectively removing the highest-ranking woman in his cabinet.

Chaos within the government

Freeland’s resignation caused chaos within the government, particularly at the media lockup where officials had planned for the economic statement to be released. With Freeland’s abrupt departure, the event proceeded without any clarity on who would present the statement. Officials quickly announced an embargoed reading for reporters, but the uncertainty left many scrambling to determine the next steps.

This resignation marks the latest in a series of challenges facing Prime Minister Trudeau. The Liberal Party has suffered significant setbacks, including losing two byelections in traditionally safe ridings in Toronto and Montreal earlier this summer. Furthermore, Trudeau faced internal dissent within his own party when around 25 MPs wrote to him demanding his resignation to prevent electoral failure.

