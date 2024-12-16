Trump Says Beijing, Washington Can Work Together ‘To Solve All Of The World’s Problems’

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed confidence that China and the United States could collaborate to solve global problems, highlighting his positive relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump also revealed that Xi has not yet responded to his invitation to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration.

US President-elect Donald Trump expressed confidence on Monday that China and the United States could collaborate to “solve all of the problems of the world.” This statement, made less than two months before he is set to reassume office, came during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump was responding to a question regarding Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential attendance at his presidential inauguration on January 20.

Xi’s Response to Invitation Remains Unclear

Trump revealed that Xi has not yet responded to his invitation to the inauguration, stating, “He hasn’t said one way or the other.” The president-elect further explained that this matter had not been a significant topic of discussion between the two, although he acknowledged having “some very good conversations” with Xi through letters.

Trump remarked on the importance of US-China cooperation, emphasizing that both nations have the potential to “together solve all of the problems of the world.” He added, “He was a friend of mine,” referring to Xi and reflecting positively on their past interactions.

Trump on Long Conversation with Xi in 2017

Reflecting on his meeting with Xi in 2017 at Mar-a-Lago, Trump recalled, “He was here for a long time, right in that spot, except sitting in a very comfortable chair. He wasn’t standing like you are. But we spent hours and hours talking, and he’s an amazing guy.” Trump’s comments highlighted the warmth of their relationship, suggesting a strong bond between the two leaders.

During the press conference, Trump also appeared to soften his stance on the Chinese-owned video platform TikTok, which faces a potential ban in the US by January 19, 2025. Trump expressed a more open view on the app, which boasts over 170 million active monthly users in the United States. “We’ll take a look at TikTok. You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok. TikTok had an impact, so we’re taking a look at it,” he said, signaling a potential reconsideration of the app’s future in the US.

Xi’s Attendance at the Trump Presidential Inauguration Unlikely

No Chinese head of state has ever attended a US presidential inauguration. If Xi were to attend, it would represent a departure from the long-standing tradition of excluding world leaders from the ceremony, though foreign dignitaries and diplomats are typically invited. Some analysts have cast doubt on the possibility of Xi attending, citing the short timeframe for diplomatic preparation.

Earlier in December, Trump had proposed that China could play a key role in facilitating peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. On December 9, Trump posted on social media, “Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting.”

