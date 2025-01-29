Home
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Grant and Loan Freeze Amid Backlash

In a swift reversal, President Donald Trump's administration rescinded a freeze on most federal grants and loans just one day after its implementation. The decision follows widespread backlash and a federal court’s temporary halt to the controversial order.

Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Grant and Loan Freeze Amid Backlash

In a swift reversal, President Donald Trump's administration rescinded a freeze on most federal grants and loans.


President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday reversed a sweeping freeze on most federal grants and loans, just a day after the controversial order was issued. The decision to rescind the freeze comes in the wake of significant criticism from both lawmakers and stakeholders who were caught off guard by the sudden move.

Legal Intervention Halts the Freeze

The freeze, which had sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., was briefly halted on Tuesday evening by a federal district judge. The swift legal intervention temporarily prevented the order from taking effect, as confusion spread regarding the implications for federal funding.

The decision to undo the freeze appears to be in response to the confusion and mounting concerns surrounding its potential impact.

This is a developing story.

