Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Grant and Loan Freeze Amid Backlash

President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday reversed a sweeping freeze on most federal grants and loans, just a day after the controversial order was issued. The decision to rescind the freeze comes in the wake of significant criticism from both lawmakers and stakeholders who were caught off guard by the sudden move.
Legal Intervention Halts the Freeze
The freeze, which had sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., was briefly halted on Tuesday evening by a federal district judge. The swift legal intervention temporarily prevented the order from taking effect, as confusion spread regarding the implications for federal funding.
The decision to undo the freeze appears to be in response to the confusion and mounting concerns surrounding its potential impact.
This is a developing story.
