Trump Administration Rescinds Federal Grant and Loan Freeze Amid Backlash

In a swift reversal, President Donald Trump's administration rescinded a freeze on most federal grants and loans just one day after its implementation. The decision follows widespread backlash and a federal court’s temporary halt to the controversial order.

Legal Intervention Halts the Freeze

The freeze, which had sent shockwaves through Washington, D.C., was briefly halted on Tuesday evening by a federal district judge. The swift legal intervention temporarily prevented the order from taking effect, as confusion spread regarding the implications for federal funding.

The decision to undo the freeze appears to be in response to the confusion and mounting concerns surrounding its potential impact.

This is a developing story.

