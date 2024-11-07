Trump Makes A Comeback; India-US Ties Set To Expand, Say Experts

In a historic turn of events, Donald Trump has won the 2024 United States presidential election, marking a dramatic return to the White House. This victory places Trump as the 47th President of the United States, making him the first president in over 130 years to be ousted from office and then return after a gap of four years. The last such instance occurred with Grover Cleveland, who served two non-consecutive terms in the late 19th century. Trump’s success in the 2024 election has captured the attention of political analysts and experts, who are now closely watching how this will impact both domestic and international relations, especially with countries like India.

Strategic affairs experts believe that the election of Donald Trump to a second term could significantly influence the trajectory of India-US relations. They suggest that the bilateral ties between the two countries, which have grown steadily in recent years, are poised for further expansion under Trump’s leadership. India, being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, has been seen as an important partner for the US in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the context of countering China’s rising influence. Trump’s previous administration had already taken steps to strengthen US-India relations, especially through defense cooperation and trade agreements. Experts believe that under his renewed presidency, this partnership could see deeper economic, technological, and strategic collaboration.

However, the experts also warn of potential challenges that could arise in the form of trade tariffs, import policies, and immigration reform. Throughout his 2024 campaign, Trump was vocal about his protectionist stance, particularly when it came to trade with foreign nations, including China. He proposed higher tariffs on foreign goods as part of his “America First” agenda, a move that could have ramifications for global trade, including India’s exports to the United States. While India and the US have worked to resolve some trade disputes in the past, experts fear that Trump’s return could lead to new challenges in terms of tariffs and trade imbalances. Additionally, his strict immigration policies, which were a hallmark of his first term, could affect Indian professionals seeking work visas in the US. Trump’s promise to take a hard line on undocumented immigration and his plans for mass deportations could also strain the diplomatic relationship between the two nations, especially if it impacts the large Indian diaspora in the United States.

The election victory was followed by a congratulatory call from Kamala Harris, who was defeated by Trump in the 2024 race. In a rare moment of cordiality, Harris, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate, reached out to Trump to offer her congratulations. She acknowledged the significance of the peaceful transfer of power, a cornerstone of American democracy, and emphasized the need for the president to represent all Americans, irrespective of political affiliations. Harris’s call, while formal, underscored the continued importance of unity and civility in US politics, despite the divisive nature of the election.

In her own concession speech, Kamala Harris addressed her supporters with a message of resilience. Although she conceded defeat to Trump, she made it clear that she was not stepping away from the fight for what she believes in. “This is a time to organize, to mobilize, and to stay engaged,” she said. “For the sake of freedom, justice, and the future that we all know we can build together.” Harris’s words resonated with many of her supporters, who remain committed to her vision for the country. Her call to action was a reminder of the ongoing political and social movements within the United States, where divisions between the two major parties continue to shape the political landscape.

Trump’s return to the presidency will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications, both in terms of domestic policies and international relations. While his victory represents a significant moment in American political history, it also raises questions about the future of US foreign policy, including its relationships with key global players like India. As Trump prepares to assume office once again, all eyes will be on how he navigates the complex geopolitical challenges ahead, balancing his “America First” approach with the realities of an interconnected world.

