US President Donald Trump has authorized the deployment of 1,500 additional troops to the southern border with Mexico, the White House confirmed on Wednesday. This move is part of a broader effort to combat illegal immigration and strengthen border security.

“President Trump signed an executive order for 1,500 additional troops for the United States’ southern border,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a briefing.

Currently, around 2,500 US National Guard and Reserve forces are stationed along the border. The newly deployed active-duty troops will join them, marking a significant increase in military presence in the region.

Troop Roles and Responsibilities

The additional troops will not engage directly in law enforcement but will support border patrol agents by handling logistics, transportation, and construction of barriers. These roles are consistent with past deployments under both the Trump administration and former President Joe Biden.

This move aligns with Trump’s broader immigration strategy, which he has emphasized since his first presidential term, to curb unlawful border crossings and enhance national security.

Trump’s Executive Order Raises Possibility of Invoking Insurrection Act

Through an executive order, Trump has directed the secretary of defense and the homeland security chief to evaluate the potential need to invoke the 1807 Insurrection Act. If invoked, this act would allow the use of military personnel for civilian law enforcement duties on US soil.

The Insurrection Act was last used in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots following the acquittal of police officers involved in the beating of Rodney King.

Early Action in Trump’s New Term

The troop deployment was one of Trump’s first major actions since his return to the White House. Earlier in the week, he signed an order instructing the Department of Defense to develop a plan to “seal the borders” and address issues of “unlawful mass migration.”

In his inaugural address on Monday, Trump declared, “I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will be stopped immediately, and we will start the process of returning millions of criminal aliens to their countries of origin.”

Military Presence at the US-Mexico Border

The use of military personnel at the US-Mexico border is not new. Since the 1990s, troops have been deployed intermittently to address issues related to migration, drug trafficking, and transnational crime.

This latest deployment is expected to enhance existing efforts to secure the border while addressing logistical and operational challenges faced by border patrol agents.

The decision to send additional troops has sparked debate. While supporters argue that it demonstrates a strong commitment to border security, critics have raised concerns about the potential militarization of the border and its impact on humanitarian efforts.