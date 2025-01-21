Trump Shows Reporters Letter Left By Biden: A Look At The Tradition Of Presidential Letters

Former President Trump produced a letter supposedly left by Joe Biden, the first in a new tradition of presidential notes. These letters date back to 1989, signifying respect and shared challenges of leadership.

During a recent press interaction in the Oval Office, former President Donald Trump revealed what appeared to be a letter left for him by Joe Biden, continuing a longstanding tradition of presidential transitions.

Trump, seated at the Resolute Desk while signing executive orders, pulled out an envelope marked “47,” jokingly suggesting the letter be read aloud. This has revived public interest in the history and significance of these private notes exchanged between outgoing and incoming U.S. presidents.

A Tradition Rooted In Respect And Reflection

The tradition of outgoing presidents leaving letters to their successors was initiated by Ronald Reagan in 1989. His letter to George H.W. Bush was a humorous one, written on stationery featuring a cartoon of an elephant surrounded by turkeys, showing a balance between humor and sincerity. Since then, every outgoing president has left behind a letter, giving advice, encouragement, and sometimes prayers to the incoming leader.

These letters, mostly written at very introspective moments, are considered a symbol of respect for the office and an acknowledgment of the shared challenges of leadership across party lines. According to political scientist Andrew Busch, “These letters underscore that the presidency is an institution with challenges that surpass party lines.”

Biden’s Letter To Trump

Joe Biden confirmed on Monday that he left a letter for Trump in the Oval Office, returning the gesture Trump extended to him in 2021. However, the content of Biden’s letter remains undisclosed, much like Trump’s note to Biden, which the current president described as “very generous.”

These letters often reflect a tone starkly different from the heated rhetoric of election seasons. They offer personal advice, goodwill, and often highlight the heavy burdens of the presidency.

Important Letters In History

1989: Reagan to George H.W. Bush

Reagan’s lighthearted note wished his vice president well and joked about not letting “the turkeys get you down,” a lighthearted reminder of the challenges of leadership.

1993: George H.W. Bush to Bill Clinton

Bush’s letter to Clinton, penning his words after he lost the reelection bid, was a literary masterpiece in humility and grace. There was hope for Clinton’s success, the letter realized, and it was crucial to the nation.

2001: Bill Clinton to George W. Bush

Clinton realized that it is an honor and joy being the president; he urged Bush to let his role bring about significant changes.

2009: George W. Bush to Barack Obama

Bush’s note, tucked away in the drawer of the Resolute Desk, reminded Obama of the extraordinary character of the American people and the resilience they offer in tough times.

2017: Barack Obama to Donald Trump

Obama’s letter, one of the longest in recent history, urged Trump to uphold democratic traditions and institutions, emphasizing the temporary nature of their shared role as stewards of democracy.

Trump’s Note To Biden

It is no wonder that during his departure from office in 2021, Trump’s letter to Biden created an unexpected touch of civility amidst a divisive transition. However private the letter is, whose contents remain today, Biden has only said it is thoughtful and generous. Today, after all, presumably Biden left for Trump, that tradition seems to be continued—even with a political divide in play.

Over time, these letters often end up in presidential archives, offering the public a rare glimpse into the personal thoughts of leaders during pivotal moments in history. They remind us that, beyond the political arena, the presidency carries a weight understood only by those who have held the office.

