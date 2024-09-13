Home
Explore
Settings
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Trump Tower Chicago Declared a Public Nuisance for Environmental Violations: Thousands of Fish Killed

A federal court judge has declared the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago a public nuisance. citing environmental violations.

Trump Tower Chicago Declared a Public Nuisance for Environmental Violations: Thousands of Fish Killed

A federal court judge has declared the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago a public nuisance, citing environmental violations that have led to the deaths of thousands of fish in the Chicago River. The ruling comes as part of a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and environmental activists, who argue that the building’s cooling water intake system is a significant threat to aquatic life.

Allegations of Environmental Violations

The lawsuit, filed against Trump Tower’s managers, accused the property of repeatedly violating environmental regulations. According to claims brought forward by the Illinois Attorney General and environmental groups, the hotel has failed to comply with state laws regarding water discharge and has operated without a valid state water permit. The skyscraper, located at 401 N. Wabash Avenue and opened in 2009, was found to have an intake system that withdraws approximately 20 million gallons of water daily from the Chicago River to cool the building.

Must Read: Southern California Wildfire Is Creating Its Own Weather Patterns, Thousands Forced To Evacuate

Environmental organizations allege that the intake system not only disrupts the river’s ecosystem but also illegally kills thousands of fish each year. The sheer volume of water drawn requires compliance with local, state, and federal regulations designed to protect fish and other aquatic organisms.

Judge’s Ruling and Implications

Judge Thaddeus L. Wilson of the Cook County Circuit Court delivered a damning verdict, stating that Trump Tower “has created and continues to create a public nuisance in violation of Illinois law.” According to Wilson, the intake system’s operation “interferes substantially and unreasonably with the public right to fish and otherwise recreate in the Chicago River,” a decision highlighting the broader impact of the building’s operations on public resources and wildlife.

Margaret Frisbie, the executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, emphasized the severity of the violations, stating, “They were able to kill more fish and aquatic organisms than what would be allowed.” Reflecting on the lengthy battle, Frisbie noted, “This decision brings us near the end of a six-year journey,” signaling a significant win for environmental advocates who have long campaigned for accountability.

Enforcement and Next Steps

With the court’s ruling in place, the focus now shifts to enforcing compliance. Sierra Club Illinois director Jack Darin stressed the importance of ongoing vigilance, stating that the organization would be monitoring Trump Tower to ensure adherence to environmental laws moving forward. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for November, where the court will assess whether further measures are needed to bring the building into compliance.

Should the parties involved fail to reach an agreement on corrective actions, the court will be tasked with determining how to compel Trump Tower to comply with regulations aimed at protecting the Chicago River and its aquatic inhabitants. As the legal process continues, the outcome of this case could set a precedent for holding other large-scale buildings accountable for their environmental impacts.

Also Read: USA: Pittsburgh School Evacuated After Unidentified Man Found On Campus

Tags:

chicago Environmental Violations federal court judge Illinois Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Trump International Hotel and Tower

Also Read

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

UK Government Engages in ‘Constructive’ Talks with Elon Musk’s X on Misinformation and Harmful Content

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Rules Review Meeting Held Under Chief Secretary Radha Raturi

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

‘This Cannot Be Called A Release’: BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj Slams Kejriwal’s Bail

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

‘Please Help Me’: Andhra Woman Shares Video, Claims To Be Victim Of Physical Abuse

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Dubai-Based Pakistan Airlines Official Dismissed Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Why Are More Than 30,000 Boeing Factory Workers Going On Strike?

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

Swati Vijay Kulkarni Appointed As India’s New Ambassador To Algeria

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

BJP Labels Kejriwal ‘Bail Wala’ CM After Supreme Court Grants Bail in Liquor Policy Scam

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Massive Landslide That Hit Greenland Sent Earth Vibrating For Nine Straight Days

Also Read

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

Is Venom Teaming Up With Spidey To Battle This POWERFUL Marvel Villain In Spider-Man 4?

The Weeknd Drops New Single “Dancing In the Flames” as Teaser for Upcoming Album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

The Weeknd Drops New Single “Dancing In the Flames” as Teaser for Upcoming Album ‘Hurry

Cardi B And Offset Welcome Third Child, Weeks After Separation

Cardi B And Offset Welcome Third Child, Weeks After Separation

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay’s Film Has A Decent Second Thursday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 8: Vijay’s Film Has A Decent Second Thursday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore On Fourth Thursday

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Collection Day 29: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 3 Crore

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox