Trump Tower Triplex Listed for $8.99 Million: A Chance To Live Below Former President’s Penthouse

For the first time in thirty years, an opulent triplex located two floors below former President Donald Trump’s penthouse at Trump Tower is available for purchase. The asking price for this lavish unit is set at $8.99 million.

For the first time in thirty years, an opulent triplex located two floors below former President Donald Trump’s penthouse at Trump Tower is available for purchase. The asking price for this lavish unit is set at $8.99 million.

Prime Location and Unmatched Views

The property, situated at 721 Fifth Avenue in Midtown East, New York, occupies Unit 64GH and offers a prestigious address just below Trump’s three-story penthouse on floors 66 through 68. This nearly 3,500-square-foot condominium boasts three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, with expansive views of the city skyline and Central Park.

According to The New York Post, the condo is listed by Douglas Elliman’s Michelle Griffith. The residence features a grand gallery with custom closets, an upscale powder room, and a spacious triple-corner living-dining room. The room offers panoramic views of New York’s iconic skyscrapers.

High-End Interiors and Elegant Features

Designed with a minimalist Belgian-style aesthetic by Bart Verhelle, Unit 64GH is highlighted by high-end finishes pre-finished in Europe. The apartment’s glass walls allow for abundant natural light, while wide-plan hardwood floors and luxurious amenities, including a sleek fireplace, custom built-ins, designer lighting, and a built-in workspace, enhance its sophisticated ambiance.

The king-size primary bedroom provides a breathtaking, uninterrupted view of the Empire State Building and includes a spa-inspired bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub.

Exclusive Amenities

Residents of this Trump Tower unit benefit from a range of exclusive amenities. Access to floors 30 through 68 is via a private entrance on 56th Street. The building offers 24-hour doorman service, concierge and valet services, a fitness facility, laundry and maid services, an onsite lounge, garden, and courtyard. High-end retail shops and dining establishments occupy the lower floors.

Neighborhood and Nearby Landmarks

Situated near Central Park, the apartment is close to prestigious landmarks such as The Plaza Hotel, Tiffany & Co., Bergdorf Goodman, and Louis Vuitton. The proximity to these high-profile locations enhances the unit’s appeal.

Potential for Celebrity Encounters

Purchasing this unit might also increase the chance of encountering Donald Trump or other prominent members of the Trump family, particularly with Barron Trump beginning his studies at NYU in 2024.

Recent Developments at Trump Tower Chicago

This listing comes amidst a recent setback for Trump Tower in Chicago. A federal judge has ruled the Trump International Hotel and Tower a “public nuisance” and an environmental hazard, following reports that the building has caused significant harm to the Chicago River’s aquatic life.

This high-profile New York listing provides an exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Trump Tower’s storied history while navigating the ongoing challenges faced by Trump’s properties.

ALSO READ: Netflix Hit Series ‘Squid Game’ Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Rip-Off Of A 2009 Film