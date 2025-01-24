Trump’s Denali Renaming Sparks Dismay Among Indigenous Alaskans And Republicans

Donald Trump’s pledge to rename the highest mountain in North America has sparked backlash among some Indigenous Alaskans and Alaskan lawmakers, including Republicans.

During his inaugural address, Trump reiterated his intentions to rename Denali back to Mount McKinley. The mountain was officially named Denali by Barack Obama during his presidency, undoing the 1917 designation made in honor of the 25th president, William McKinley. The Koyukon, an Alaska Indigenous Athabascan group, referred to the mountain as Denali for centuries before McKinley took office or Alaska became a US state.

The name was officially changed to Denali in 2015 to “recognize the sacred status of Denali to many Alaska Natives,” though it is known by other names in other Indigenous Alaskan languages. Research suggests that Alaskans are against changing the name back to McKinley by about a two-to-one margin, despite Alaska being a state that is overwhelmingly supportive of Republicans.

Emily Edenshaw, president and CEO of the Alaska Native Heritage Center, emphasized the importance of keeping the name Denali to honor the connection and recognize the enduring contributions of Alaska Natives. Alaskan lawmakers across the political spectrum have reacted negatively to Trump’s announcement.

In a video post on X, Dan Sullivan, an Alaska Republican senator, expressed his preference for the name Denali, given to the mountain by the Koyukon Athabascan people thousands of years ago. Lisa Murkowski, another Republican senator from Alaska, strongly disagreed with Trump’s decision to rename the mountain. She stated that the nation’s tallest mountain, which has been called Denali for thousands of years, must continue to be known by the rightful name bestowed by Alaska’s Koyukon Athabascans, who have stewarded the land since time immemorial.

Not every reaction to Trump’s announcement has been negative. Massee McKinley, great-great nephew of McKinley and a member of the Society of Presidential Descendants, believes that his ancestor deserves to have the mountain named after him.

The choice to honor McKinley through the renaming of Denali is especially divisive due to the former president having racist views on native populations. McKinley once stated in an interview about the Philippines and its people that Native people were unfit for self-government and needed to be uplifted, civilized, and Christianized.

The renaming controversy highlights the ongoing struggle between preserving Indigenous heritage and recognizing historical figures. The decision to rename Denali back to Mount McKinley has ignited a debate about the importance of honoring Indigenous names and the impact of colonialism on cultural identity.

As the debate continues, it is essential to consider the perspectives of Indigenous communities and the historical significance of names. The controversy serves as a reminder of the need for inclusive and respectful dialogue when addressing issues related to cultural heritage and historical recognition.