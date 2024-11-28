Turning Into Islamic Nation: Hindu-American Group Seeks Sanctions Against Bangladesh

An Indian-American organization called on US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trumpto inquire into the attacks in Bangladesh

An Hindu-American group has called on US President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to initiate an independent inquiry into the escalating violence and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. Raising alarms over what they described as Bangladesh’s descent into a “radicalized Islamic state,” the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) appealed for immediate international intervention.

Appeals to Global Leaders by the Hindu-American Group

In letters addressed to President Biden and former President Trump, Khanderao Kand, President of FIIDS, highlighted the plight of the Hindu minority in Bangladesh and urged decisive action from global powers.

“Bangladesh is rapidly descending into a radicalized Islamic state, all under the watch of the US, the State Department, and the UN,” Kand stated. “I request not only President Biden but would urge President Trump and his transition team to give priority to restoration of peace and protection of minorities in Bangladesh.”

In a separate letter to President Biden, Kand emphasized, “Bangladesh’s progress as a democratic and inclusive society depends on safeguarding the rights of all its citizens, including its most vulnerable populations. We trust that your leadership will champion these values and help restore hope for those who continue to face oppression and displacement.”

Report Highlights Rising Violence Against Hindus

According to FIIDS, the Hindu community in Bangladesh has endured over 200 violent incidents following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led government on August 5. Attacks have targeted Hindu temples and other religious sites, raising concerns about the safety of minority communities in the country.

One of the most high-profile cases involves the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest and former ISKCON leader, who was detained on charges of sedition. Das was denied bail, a decision that has triggered nationwide protests in Bangladesh and condemnation from international organizations.

Indian MEA Raises Concerns

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also voiced concerns about the situation, particularly the detention of Chinmoy Krishna Das.

“We have noted with deep concern the arrest and denial of bail to Shri Chinmoy Krishna Das, who is also the spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote. This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh,” the MEA stated.

The ministry criticized the failure to apprehend perpetrators of the attacks while pressing charges against a religious leader advocating through peaceful means.

“It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings. We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression,” the statement read.

Hindu-American Group Calls for International Intervention

Kand’s appeals underscore the need for a concerted global effort to address the situation in Bangladesh. FIIDS has called for action from the United Nations and the US State Department to restore democracy and protect vulnerable populations in the country.

The organization’s report adds to growing concerns about the political and social instability in Bangladesh and its implications for regional security and minority rights.

“Restoration of democracy and protection of minorities in Bangladesh is not just an ethical obligation but also a critical factor in ensuring stability in the South Asian region,” Kand noted.