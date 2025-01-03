Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

California: Two Dead, 18 Injured in Small Plane Crash In Fullerton| VIDEO

The crash occurred at approximately 2:09 p.m. when a small aircraft crashed through the roof of a warehouse building in the Orange County city.

California: Two Dead, 18 Injured in Small Plane Crash In Fullerton| VIDEO

A small plane crashed into a commercial building in Fullerton on Thursday afternoon, killing two people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:09 p.m. when a small aircraft crashed through the roof of a warehouse building in the Orange County city, as reported by AP News.

Police and fire officials responded quickly to the scene, where they battled a fire ignited by the crash and evacuated nearby businesses.

The warehouse, which housed Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, was severely damaged in the incident. The building appeared to contain sewing machines and textile stock. According to Fullerton Police Spokesperson Kristy Wells, ten people were transported to local hospitals, while eight others were treated at the scene. Sadly, two people were confirmed dead.

WATCH: 

Whether the victims were on the aircraft or on the ground at the time of the crash remains unclear. Authorities have not yet confirmed the type of plane involved in the incident.

According to flight-tracking data from FlightAware, the aircraft was a four-seat, single-engine plane that had just taken off from Fullerton Municipal Airport. The plane crashed roughly one minute after taking off, spiraling into the building. Security camera footage from a nearby business, Rucci Forge, captured the moment of impact, showing a fiery explosion followed by a large plume of black smoke.

The Fullerton Municipal Airport, located about six miles from Disneyland, is a general aviation airport with a single runway and heliport. The crash site is situated near commercial warehouses, residential neighborhoods, and the Metrolink regional train line.

Local officials have yet to release details about the cause of the crash, but the investigation is ongoing. This incident comes just over a month after a similar crash in the area, when another small plane made an emergency landing in a tree shortly after takeoff, injuring both occupants on board.

Fullerton, a city of about 140,000 people, is located about 25 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Plane crashes in recent times have increased, including South Korea’s deadliest, the Jeju Air plane crash.

ALSO READ: Jeju Air Offices Raided, CEO Banned From Leaving South Korea As Investigation Instensifies Into Deadly Plane Crash

Filed under

CALIFORNIA PLANE CRASH

Advertisement

Also Read

Israeli Strikes Kill Atleast 40 In Gaza, Including Children

Israeli Strikes Kill Atleast 40 In Gaza, Including Children

Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop in Terrorism Post-Article 370 Abrogation: ‘Seeds of Separatism Removed’

Amit Shah Highlights 70% Drop in Terrorism Post-Article 370 Abrogation: ‘Seeds of Separatism Removed’

Dense Fog In North India: Flights, Trains Ops Disrupted Amid Poor Visibility; Schools Shut

Dense Fog In North India: Flights, Trains Ops Disrupted Amid Poor Visibility; Schools Shut

‘ End of an Era ? ‘ Rohit Sharma’s Test Career At Crossroads After Getting Dropped Out From Sydney Test

‘ End of an Era ? ‘ Rohit Sharma’s Test Career At Crossroads After Getting...

Jeju Air Offices Raided, CEO Banned From Leaving South Korea As Investigation Instensifies Into Deadly Plane Crash

Jeju Air Offices Raided, CEO Banned From Leaving South Korea As Investigation Instensifies Into Deadly...

Entertainment

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In The Lineup

Maddock Films Expands Its Horror-Comedy Universe: From Stree 3 To Bhediya 2, 8 Films In

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He Proposes His Lover Thea Booysen

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught Husband With A Hot Russian Model

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That Will Get Lucky In 2025

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox