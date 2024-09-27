Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

U.S. Coast Guard Monitors Rising Chinese And Russian Naval Activity

The U.S. Coast Guard is closely monitoring a noticeable rise in naval activity from both China and Russia around Alaska and the northern Pacific.

U.S. Coast Guard Monitors Rising Chinese And Russian Naval Activity

The U.S. Coast Guard is closely monitoring a noticeable rise in naval activity from both China and Russia around Alaska and the northern Pacific. Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, Commander of the Coast Guard’s Pacific Area, reported on Friday that, while these encounters have been professional, the situation warrants attention.

Increased Russian and Chinese Naval Presence

During a recent call with reporters while visiting Japan, Tiongson highlighted the maritime boundary that exists between Alaska and Russia. “Russian naval vessels, certainly we’ve seen an uptick in their presence in that particular region. And then what we also see is an uptick in PLAN, the PRC Navy, and the Russian navy working together in that region,” he explained.

He added that this trend of increased naval operations has been observed over the past couple of years.

Monitoring the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone

Tiongson noted that these vessels occasionally enter the U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). In response, the Coast Guard employs a strategy of “meeting presence with presence.” He stated, “So when they go out there, we ensure they know that we are there, we establish communications. Sometimes they tell us that they’re just transiting through and they’ll be out of our EEZ very soon, and other times we sit and we watch and shadow them as they go forth.”

The U.S. Coast Guard maintains communication with both U.S. military forces and Canadian authorities, emphasizing that interactions with Russian and Chinese vessels have thus far remained professional.

Support for the Philippines in the South China Sea

Tiongson also addressed the situation in the South China Sea, particularly regarding the Philippines and China’s ongoing confrontations near Second Thomas Shoal. He remarked that the U.S. Coast Guard has not been asked to escort Philippine vessels in the area, but has been providing support in other capacities.

“When I say advise and assist, we provide to the Philippine Coast Guard and to others is what we would do in this situation. And we assist them in coming up with some of their plans, but we do not accompany,” he clarified.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

ALSO READ: Pakistan Signs JF-17 Fighter Jet Deal With Azerbaijan

Filed under

China russia South China Sea U.S. Coast Guard

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox