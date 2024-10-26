U.S. Greenlights $2B Arms Deal with Taiwan, Including Advanced Missile Defense

The United States has authorized a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the first delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system to the self-governed island. This decision is expected to provoke a strong reaction from China.

Taiwan’s presidential office expressed gratitude to Washington for approving the arms package. Under the leadership of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has intensified its defense efforts in response to heightened military threats from China, which claims the island as its territory. Last week, Beijing conducted war exercises encircling Taiwan, marking the second instance since Lai took office in May.

United States’ most significant unofficial ally

The United States remains Taiwan’s most significant unofficial ally and, by law, is committed to providing the island with defensive resources.

According to Taiwan’s presidential spokesperson, Karen Kuo, strengthening Taiwan’s defense capabilities is crucial for regional stability.

Deal boosts Taiwan air defense system

The proposed arms package includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and related equipment, valued at approximately $1.16 billion, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. It also features radar systems worth an estimated $828 million.

China has yet to issue a response to the potential arms sale.

Taiwan at loggerheads with China

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry noted that the NASAMS system, which has been tested in Ukraine, will significantly bolster the island’s air defense.

According to Chinese officials, last week’s military exercises focused on simulating a blockade of key ports and strategic areas around the country. The island reported a record number of 153 aircraft, 14 naval vessels, and 12 government ships from China in a single day.

Military exercises by China

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, frequently conducts military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

A representative from the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command described the drills held earlier this month in the Taiwan Strait and around the country as a serious warning against the separatist activities of forces advocating for “Taiwan Independence.”

