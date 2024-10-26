Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

U.S. Greenlights $2B Arms Deal with Taiwan, Including Advanced Missile Defense

The United States has authorized a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the first delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system to the self-governed island. This decision is expected to provoke a strong reaction from China.

U.S. Greenlights $2B Arms Deal with Taiwan, Including Advanced Missile Defense

The United States has authorized a $2 billion arms sale to Taiwan, marking the first delivery of an advanced surface-to-air missile defense system to the self-governed island. This decision is expected to provoke a strong reaction from China.

Taiwan’s presidential office expressed gratitude to Washington for approving the arms package. Under the leadership of President Lai Ching-te, Taiwan has intensified its defense efforts in response to heightened military threats from China, which claims the island as its territory. Last week, Beijing conducted war exercises encircling Taiwan, marking the second instance since Lai took office in May.

United States’ most significant unofficial ally

The United States remains Taiwan’s most significant unofficial ally and, by law, is committed to providing the island with defensive resources.

According to Taiwan’s presidential spokesperson, Karen Kuo, strengthening Taiwan’s defense capabilities is crucial for regional stability.

Deal boosts Taiwan air defense system

The proposed arms package includes three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and related equipment, valued at approximately $1.16 billion, according to the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. It also features radar systems worth an estimated $828 million.

China has yet to issue a response to the potential arms sale.

Taiwan at loggerheads with China

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry noted that the NASAMS system, which has been tested in Ukraine, will significantly bolster the island’s air defense.

According to Chinese officials, last week’s military exercises focused on simulating a blockade of key ports and strategic areas around the country. The island reported a record number of 153 aircraft, 14 naval vessels, and 12 government ships from China in a single day.

Military exercises by China

China, which considers Taiwan a breakaway province, frequently conducts military exercises in the vicinity of the island.

A representative from the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command described the drills held earlier this month in the Taiwan Strait and around the country as a serious warning against the separatist activities of forces advocating for “Taiwan Independence.”

Read More: Russian Strikes On Kyiv, Central Ukraine Kill 2 Teenagers, Injure Many

Filed under

Taiwan Taiwan $2B Arms Deal Taiwan air defense system Taiwan news US-Taiwan relations
Advertisement

Also Read

Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

Trump Calls Liz Cheney, A ‘Muslim-Hating Warmonger’

Watch Video: UK Labour MP Mike Amesbury Stands Over Man Yelling ‘You Won’t Threaten Me Again’

Watch Video: UK Labour MP Mike Amesbury Stands Over Man Yelling ‘You Won’t Threaten Me...

Washington Post Cartoon Team Takes A Creative Jab At Newspaper For Not Making Presidential Endorsement

Washington Post Cartoon Team Takes A Creative Jab At Newspaper For Not Making Presidential Endorsement

What Is Walking Pneumonia? CDC Reports Cases Surging In Kids

What Is Walking Pneumonia? CDC Reports Cases Surging In Kids

Seven States That Will Decide 2024 US Election

Seven States That Will Decide 2024 US Election

Entertainment

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

Fans Frustrated As Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Concert In Delhi Starts Late

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

MAMI 2024: ‘The Promise’ And ‘Aloo Bhujia’ Are Stood Out At Film Festival

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Spider-Man 4 Release Date Confirmed for July 2026: What We Know So Far

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

Is Corinna Kopf Considering Retirement From OnlyFans After Earning Rs 563 crores?

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

DJ Clark Kent Dies At 58, Cause Of Death Revealled

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total vote :
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox