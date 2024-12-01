UAE National Day: Best Spots To Watch Grand Fireworks In Dubai And Abu Dhabi To Celebrate Eid Al Etihad

If you plan to visit the UAE during this festive period, applying for a tourist visa is the first step to experiencing the grand events. Read on to know the details

The UAE National Day, now known as Eid Al Etihad, commemorates the unification of the seven emirates on December 2, 1971. This year, the nation celebrates its 53rd anniversary with a spectacular lineup of events, including dazzling fireworks, cultural shows, and family-friendly activities.

Whether you’re in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, this long weekend offers plenty of opportunities to join the celebrations. If you plan to visit the UAE during this festive period, applying for a tourist visa is the first step to experiencing the grand events.

Best Spots to Watch Fireworks in Dubai

Dubai’s skyline will sparkle with stunning fireworks displays at iconic venues from December 1 to December 3. Here’s where to catch the action for free:

Bluewaters and JBR (The Beach)

Date and Time: December 1 at 8:00 PM

Why Visit: Enjoy breathtaking fireworks with the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel as a backdrop. Visitors can also explore waterfront dining and live entertainment.

Hatta Sign

Date and Time: December 2 at 8:00 PM

Why Visit: Escape to Hatta’s serene mountain landscape for a unique fireworks experience that blends nature with festivity.

Dubai Festival City Mall

Date and Time: December 2 at 9:10 PM

Why Visit: The mall’s IMAGINE show will feature a special edition, combining lasers, water, and light displays with a spectacular fireworks show.

Al Seef

Date and Time: December 3 at 9:00 PM

Why Visit: Set along Dubai Creek, Al Seef offers a cultural experience with traditional souqs, modern shops, and waterfront dining.

Global Village

Dates and Time: Daily from November 29 to December 3 at 9:00 PM

Why Visit: A hub of international cultures, Global Village hosts daily fireworks alongside entertainment, shopping, and rides.

Riverland at Dubai Parks and Resorts

Dates and Times: December 1 and 2 at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM

Why Visit: Riverland offers a themed celebration with fireworks and entertainment. Free entry is available for theme park ticket holders, while others can access it for AED 15.

Best Spots to Watch Fireworks in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi will host a series of grand celebrations, including fireworks, cultural performances, and heritage activities. Here’s where to enjoy the highlights:

Yas Bay Waterfront

Date and Time: December 2 at 9:00 PM

Why Visit: Known for its vibrant atmosphere, Yas Bay offers a luxury setting for fireworks after a day of dining and entertainment.

Yas Marina Circuit

Date and Time: December 2 at 9:00 PM

Why Visit: The iconic F1 venue will light up with a fireworks display. Free entry is available with pre-registration.

Al Maryah Island (Waterfront Promenade)

Dates and Time: December 2 and 3 at 9:00 PM

Why Visit: With its modern skyline and community vibe, Al Maryah Island offers two nights of fireworks paired with upscale dining and a scenic promenade.

Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba

Dates and Highlights: December 1–3

Why Visit: This festival features fireworks, Emirati folk arts, traditional games, and cultural dances. Entry is AED 10, with free access for children under 3, seniors over 60, and people of determination.

Mother of the Nation Festival (MOTN)

Dates and Time: December 1 and 2

Why Visit: Located at Al Ain Square, this festival offers concerts, interactive activities, and cultural performances alongside fireworks. Tickets start at AED 25.

Fireworks embody the spirit of joy, unity, and celebration. As the UAE marks 53 years of progress and prosperity, the displays serve as a visual representation of the nation’s ambition and unity. From Dubai’s futuristic skyline to Abu Dhabi’s rich cultural traditions, the events highlight the UAE’s journey from its humble beginnings to its global prominence.

Tips for an Enjoyable Experience

Arrive Early: Secure a good viewing spot by arriving an hour in advance.

Plan Transport: Use public transport or ride-sharing to avoid traffic and parking challenges.

Dress Comfortably: Wear light layers and comfortable footwear to adapt to cooler evening temperatures.

Pack Essentials: Bring water, snacks, and a picnic mat if planning to stay outdoors.

Check Timings: Ensure you arrive on time for scheduled events.

Celebrate the UAE National Day by immersing yourself in the festive spirit. From awe-inspiring fireworks to vibrant cultural events, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Plan your weekend, gather loved ones, and create unforgettable memories as the nation comes together to honor its heritage, unity, and future aspirations.

