Sunday, December 1, 2024
UAE’s 53rd National Day: Free Parking Announced In Dubai And Sharjah- Check Dates Here!

The UAE commemorates its National Day, now known as Eid Al Etihad, on December 2 each year to celebrate the country's unification in 1971. This year marks the 53rd anniversary.

UAE’s 53rd National Day: Free Parking Announced In Dubai And Sharjah- Check Dates Here!

Sharjah has declared two days of free public parking to mark the UAE National Day holiday. Parking fees will be waived on December 2 and 3, with regular charges resuming on Wednesday, December 4.

However, paid parking will still apply in zones that require fees every day, including public holidays. These areas are marked with blue information signs to guide users.

Dubai Joins in Offering Free Parking

Similarly, Dubai announced free public parking during the National Day holiday. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that parking charges will be waived from Monday, December 2, to Tuesday, December 3, excluding multi-storey parking facilities.

As parking is already free on Sundays, residents in Dubai will enjoy a three-day free parking period.

Four-Day Weekend for Residents

Most UAE residents will have a four-day weekend in celebration of Eid Al Etihad, with December 2 and 3 officially declared paid holidays for both the public and private sectors. Schools, nurseries, and universities in Dubai will also remain closed on these dates, resuming classes on December 4.

UAE’s 53rd National Day

The UAE commemorates its National Day, now known as Eid Al Etihad, on December 2 each year to celebrate the country’s unification in 1971. This year marks the 53rd anniversary.

Official celebrations will take place in Al Ain, set against its stunning natural landscapes, with participation from the nation’s leaders and Rulers.

