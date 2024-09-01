UAE Sends Mpox Vaccines To Africa In Response To President’s Call

Following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as part of the country's continuous humanitarian efforts to support other nations in confronting challenges and crises.

Following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and as part of the country’s continuous humanitarian efforts to support other nations in confronting challenges and crises, the UAE has dispatched several aircraft carrying Monkeypox vaccines to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire, and Cameroon, to support their efforts to address and contain the outbreak of the virus.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, said, “The support offered highlights the significant importance placed by the UAE on enhancing global humanitarian and healthcare efforts, and affirms the country’s steadfast commitment to assisting other nations during crises and disasters.”

Commitment to Humanitarian Values

He added, “The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to humanitarian values as part of its ongoing commitment to extend a helping hand and assist impacted communities across the world.”

