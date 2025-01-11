Ukraine President Zelensky Claims Two North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia

The two soldiers, both wounded, were reportedly apprehended in separate operations by Ukrainian special forces and paratroopers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the capture in a statement on Saturday, 11 January 2025, adding that the soldiers are now under the custody of Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) in Kyiv.

Our soldiers have captured North Korean military personnel in the Kursk region. Two soldiers, though wounded, survived and were transported to Kyiv, where they are now communicating with the Security Service of Ukraine. This was not an easy task: Russian forces and other North… pic.twitter.com/5J0hqbarP6 — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) January 11, 2025

Details of the Capture

The two soldiers, both wounded, were reportedly apprehended in separate operations by Ukrainian special forces and paratroopers.

They were transported to Kyiv, where they are receiving medical care and being interrogated with the assistance of interpreters from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“This was not an easy task. Russian forces and other North Korean military personnel usually execute their wounded to erase any evidence of North Korea’s involvement in the war against Ukraine,” Zelensky said. He also emphasized that the captured soldiers are being held in compliance with international humanitarian laws.

The Two North Korean Soldiers

The SBU released video footage showing both the soldiers in a secure detention facility. One soldier, who has a jaw injury, was seen with a bandaged face, while the other, suffering from a fractured leg, was shown drinking through a straw.

Both appear to be in stable condition. A doctor featured in the video confirmed they were receiving appropriate medical attention.

The soldiers were identified as North Korean nationals born in 1999 and 2005, who had been serving in their country’s armed forces since 2016 and 2021, respectively.

The SBU reported that one of the soldiers was found carrying a Russian military ID issued under another name, suggesting a deliberate attempt to conceal their true identities.

The soldiers claimed they were initially told they would be sent to Russia for training but were instead deployed to combat zones.

According to their statements, some North Korean units were provided only a week of joint training with Russian troops before being sent to the front lines.

The SBU assured that the detainees are being treated in accordance with international law governing prisoners of war. “We are conducting a thorough investigation into whether these individuals violated Ukrainian law regarding the planning or conduct of war,” the SBU said in a statement.

North Korea’s Role in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict

Ukraine and its Western allies have previously alleged that North Korea deployed over 10,000 troops to assist Russia in its war effort. Kyiv estimates that approximately 11,000 North Korean personnel are currently stationed in the Kursk region, where Ukraine has maintained control over several hundred square kilometers following a cross-border incursion in August 2024.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently stated that more than 1,000 North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded in the region during the last week of December.

The presence of these forces underscores the growing international dimension of the conflict, with North Korea bolstering Russia’s ranks amid a protracted war.

The Kursk Offensive

The capture comes as Ukraine has renewed its offensive in the Kursk region. Ukrainian forces, which staged a surprise incursion into Russian territory last summer, continue to hold ground despite fierce resistance.

In his Monday address, Zelensky called the Kursk offensive a key strategic operation to prevent Russian forces from redeploying to eastern and southern Ukraine, where heavy fighting persists.

The capture of live North Korean soldiers may provide Ukraine and its allies with valuable intelligence on Pyongyang’s role in supporting Moscow, as the war is nearing its third year.

Zelensky stated that journalists will be granted access to interview the captured soldiers in the coming days.

