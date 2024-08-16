Ukrainian Officials Ask Civilians To Evacuate Eastern City Of Pokrovsk As Russian Forces Advance

As the Russian Army continues to come near its key target, military authorities in the eastern Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk asked civilians to expedite their evacuation on Friday.

Taking to Telegram post, the officials of Pokrovsk announced that Russian troops are approaching ‘at a faster pace.’ As per them, they have less time to take their belonging and shift to safer areas.

The Officials of Pokrovsk are now holding meetings with residents, to give them logistical details about the evacuation. They have now been offered shelter in western Ukraine, where dormitories and separate houses have been prepared for their stay.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Ukraine’s top military officer, General Oleksandr Syrskyi recently stated, that Ukrainian troops have entered 1 to 3 kilometers (0.6 to 1.9 miles) deeper into Russian territory.

Earlier this week, he also claimed that Ukraine controls over 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles)area within Russia. However Moscow contradicts these claims.

Importance Of Provorsk

Consisting of 60,000 residents before the Russia- Ukraine war, the ukrainian city of Pokrovsk serves as a crucial defensive stronghold and logistics center in the Donetsk region. By Capturing this city, it can potentially weaken Ukraine’s defense and disrupt its supply routes. Thus, bringing Russia closer to its objective of controlling the entire Donetsk region.

