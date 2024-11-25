Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

A UN report reveals that 140 women are killed daily by partners or family, making home the deadliest place for women. Over 51,000 victims were recorded globally in 2023.

UN Report Reveals: Home Is Most Dangerous Place For Women Worldwide

The most dangerous place for women appears to be their home, UN Women and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime report says. It describes a shocking figure: every day, there are killed 140 women and girls by intimate partners or members of their family, which is tantamount to 51,100 victims across the globe by 2023.

Released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the report underscores that no region is exempt from this extreme form of gender-based violence. It states, “Women and girls everywhere continue to be affected, and the home is the most dangerous place for women and girls.”

Regional Disparities In Domestic Violence

According to the study, the prevalence of intimate partner and family violence also reveals stark regional differences. Africa accounted for the most deaths by this means in 2023, with an estimated 21,700 victims. It also had the highest rate of victims per capita population, at 2.9 victims per 100,000 people.

The Americas and Oceania had comparable rates, with 1.6 and 1.5 female victims per 100,000 inhabitants, respectively. In contrast, Asia and Europe reported relatively lower rates, at 0.8 and 0.6 victims per 100,000 people, respectively.

Women Overrepresented In Private Sphere

While males accounted for the bulk of homicide victims worldwide at 80% of the total in 2023, women and girls are disproportionately killed within the walls of their homes. The report demonstrated that nearly 60% of all women intentionally killed in 2023 were victims of intimate partner or family-related violence.

The report pointed out, “Even though men and boys account for the vast majority of homicide victims, women and girls bear the brunt of violence in the private sphere.”

Global efforts in reducing violence against women have not reduced the killer numbers. Domestic violence may be preventable, but it usually arises from unreported patterns of gender-based violence.

The UN agencies urge nations to implement effective measures to prevent domestic violence and protect women and girls. They call for increased awareness, stronger legal frameworks, and community-driven interventions to address this persistent crisis.

