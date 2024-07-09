United Airlines Boeing Wheel Fell After Takeoff | Watch Video

In a bizzare incident, a wheel reportedly fell off a plane after takeoff on Monday (July 8). The incident was witnessed in the United Airlines Boeing 757-200.
User ‘RadarBox’ shared this alarming video on X which clearly shows that the tire came loose from the plane and fell to the ground, few days after the aircraft took off.
EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the moment that United flight #UA35 lost a wheel during takeoff, captured by CaliPlanes (https://t.co/QPzmrN2j2T) ✈️ https://t.co/JSTzbHuGD2 pic.twitter.com/MdmybGWCqt
— RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) March 7, 2024
Later, United stated that on Flight 1001’s departure from Los Angeles International Airport for Denver, a wheel fell away at 7 am. Fortunately, three hours later, the jet touched down in Denver without incident. Neither the passengers nor the crew suffered any injuries.
Also Read: Massive Flood In Assam Kills 137 Wild Animals In Kaziranga National Park
The wheel was eventually discovered in Los Angeles, according to a United spokeswoman. An investigation is underway to find the incident’s cause. If anything was damaged on the ground, it’s unclear.