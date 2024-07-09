United Airlines Boeing Wheel Fell After Takeoff | Watch Video

In a bizzare incident, a wheel reportedly fell off a plane after takeoff on Monday (July 8). The incident was witnessed in the United Airlines Boeing 757-200.

User ‘RadarBox’ shared this alarming video on X which clearly shows that the tire came loose from the plane and fell to the ground, few days after the aircraft took off.

Later, United stated that on Flight 1001’s departure from Los Angeles International Airport for Denver, a wheel fell away at 7 am. Fortunately, three hours later, the jet touched down in Denver without incident. Neither the passengers nor the crew suffered any injuries.

The wheel was eventually discovered in Los Angeles, according to a United spokeswoman. An investigation is underway to find the incident’s cause. If anything was damaged on the ground, it’s unclear.