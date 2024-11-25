Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Uruguay: Former Mayor And History Teacher Yamandú Orsi Wins Presidential Run-Off, To Assume Office In 2025

According to official results with 97% of the vote counted, Orsi received 49.77% of the vote.

Uruguay: Former Mayor And History Teacher Yamandú Orsi Wins Presidential Run-Off, To Assume Office In 2025

Yamandú Orsi has emerged victorious in Sunday’s Uruguay presidential run-off election. Orsi, the center-left candidate for Uruguay’s Broad Front coalition, defeated the conservative ruling coalition.

Orsi’s supporters celebrated in Montevideo, waving the Broad Front’s red, blue, and white flag. “Joy will return for the majority,” the coalition posted on social media as Orsi’s victory became clear.

A two-term mayor of Canelones and a former history teacher, Orsi presented himself as a moderate candidate who prioritized social programs and economic reforms. He promised to increase wages, especially for low-wage workers, increase access to early childhood education, and establish young adult employment programs. He also pledged to bolster border security and the police force in response to voters’ worries about insecurity.

In his victory speech, Orsi declared, “The horizon is brightening. The country of freedom, equality, and also fraternity triumphs once again. Let’s continue on that path.”

Broad Front Returns to Power in Uruguay

The Broad front back of Uruguay is back in power after a five-year break. According to official results with 97% of the vote counted, Orsi received 49.77% of the vote, while his opponent, Álvaro Delgado of the ruling National Party, received 45.94%.

The South American nation was previously ruled by the coalition under presidents José Mujica and Tabaré Vázquez from 2005 to 2020. Due to Uruguay’s term-limit regulations, current President Luis Lacalle Pou, who guided a coalition of right-leaning parties to victory in 2019, was not permitted to run.

Delgado, Lacalle Pou’s chosen successor, conceded defeat on Sunday night. Speaking to supporters in Montevideo, he said, “With sadness, but without guilt, we can congratulate the winner. We are not defeated, and our coalition is here to stay.” Lacalle Pou also congratulated Orsi, offering to assist with the transition of power.

Uruguayan Presidential Polls

Uruguayans headed to the polls amid concerns over high living costs, inequality, and violent crime. While inflation had eased and employment had risen, many voters expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling coalition’s handling of security and corruption scandals.

Orsi had won 44% of the vote in the first round of voting on October 27, falling short of the majority needed to avoid a run-off. Delgado, who garnered 27% in the first round, consolidated conservative support ahead of the run-off with endorsements from the Colorado Party. However, Orsi’s focus on working-class issues resonated with voters, helping him secure a decisive victory.

While Orsi’s Broad Front won 16 of 30 Senate seats in October’s legislative elections, neither coalition holds an outright majority in the lower house, posing potential challenges for governance. Orsi emphasized his coalition’s Senate majority as a key advantage in pushing his agenda.

The election in Uruguay, a nation of 3.4 million known for its stability and progressive policies, concludes a year of major global elections. Uruguay’s relatively moderate political climate stands out in a region marked by sharp ideological divides.

Orsi will now prepare to assume office in March 2025, beginning a new chapter for the Broad Front in Uruguay’s government.

