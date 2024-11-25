Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Why Has Trudeau Made U-Turn, Calling His Officials ‘Criminals’ Over Modi Link In Nijjar Plot?

Canadian PM Trudeau calls his officials "criminals" for leaking intel linking Modi to Nijjar's death, dismissing media claims as inaccurate, further straining India-Canada ties.

Why Has Trudeau Made U-Turn, Calling His Officials ‘Criminals’ Over Modi Link In Nijjar Plot?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called his own national security officials “criminals” for leaking classified information to the media. The Canadian Prime Minister stated this while giving a press conference in Brampton on November 24. He blamed the leakers of dishing out repeatedly incorrect reports which only added to complicated, already tense relations between Canada and India.

“We have seen, unfortunately, that criminals leaking top-secret information to the media have consistently gotten those stories wrong,” Trudeau stated. He also emphasized how such leaked information proved unreliable according to the government’s national inquiry into foreign interference.

The comments follow a controversy-sparking Canadian newspaper report linking India’s senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the assassination of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The report held India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval responsible for an operation, allegedly led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, such allegations are hotly questioned in lack of evidence.

Canadian Government Denies Allegations

The Canadian government rapidly rebuffed the claims. Nathalie Drouin, Trudeau’s intelligence adviser, categorically declared, “The Government of Canada has not stated, nor is it aware of the evidence, linking Prime Minister Modi, Minister Jaishankar, or NSA Doval to the serious criminal activity within Canada. Any suggestion to the contrary is both speculative and inaccurate.”

India’s Reaction To The Allegations

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called these accusations “ludicrous” and politically motivated. The MEA spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, termed the claims as a “smear campaign” and asked people to reject them with the contempt they deserve.

The report has further strained the relations between the two nations. Relations first soured in June 2023 when Trudeau accused Indian agents of involvement in Nijjar’s killing, allegations that New Delhi has constantly denied. India has accused Canada of harbouring individuals involved in criminal and terrorist activities targeting Indian interests.

Recent Escalations

The tensions escalated last month after the RCMP alleged Indian agents were involved in various criminal activities on Canadian soil, including murder and extortion. Both countries responded by expelling senior diplomats, deepening the rift.

MUST READ | Prisoners In The UK Earning More Than Jail Guards And Teachers, Report Reveals

india-canada row Justin Trudeau Latest world news World news
