US Approves $1.2 Billion MH-60R Helicopter Deal With India: Here’s Why It’s Important

The US has cleared a $1.2 billion sale of MH-60R multi-mission helicopter equipment to India in order to enhance India's anti-submarine warfare capabilities. This deal strengthens defense ties between the two nations and supports India's maritime security efforts.

The Biden administration notify to Congress its approval of a possible arms sale to India worth around $1.17 billion, for the purchase of MH-60R multi-mission helicopter equipment as well as associated supplies. According to reports, the proposed arms sales will enhance India’s ability to meet current and future threats because of its improved anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The DSCA said in its notification to Congress that the proposed sale would upgrade India’s maritime operational capabilities. The deal marks the strategic partnership between the United States and India, as the two countries align on defense cooperation amidst evolving global security dynamics.

The deal has been approved by President Joe Biden‘s administration just weeks ahead of its term completion, as President-elect Donald Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, 2025.

What India Is Buying

India has sought 30 Multifunctional Information Distribution System-Joint Tactical Radio Systems, or MIDS-JTRS, among other high-tech equipment. The deal encompasses advanced data transfer systems, external fuel tanks, forward-looking infrared systems, munitions, support and test equipment, as well as integration and testing support.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems will be the principal contractor for the deal. The MH-60R is known as the ‘Romeo’ helicopter, and its manufacturer is Sikorsky, the Lockheed Martin subsidiary.

Indian Navy’s MH-60R Fleet

India’s Navy took delivery of its first squadron of MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in March 2023 at INS Garuda in Kochi. The Seahawks are part of a $2.6 billion Foreign Military Sales deal signed in February 2020 for 24 such helicopters. The entire fleet is expected to be delivered by 2025.

MH-60R Seahawk is the maritime version of the Blackhawk helicopter, versatilely designed and developed to enhance advanced maritime operations. The helicopters are customized according to the requirements of the Indian Navy with Identification Friend-or-Foe (IFF) transponders especially developed in coordination with HAL and BEL.

Advanced Capabilities Of MH-60R

MH-60R Romeo helicopters are specifically tailored for anti-submarine warfare (ASW) and anti-surface warfare (ASuW) missions. Advanced mission systems comprise multi-mode radar, electronic support measures, dipping sonar, sonobuoys, and electro-optical or infrared cameras.

The sensors in these helicopters provide real-time awareness of the ocean surface and subsurface, thereby enhancing effective tracking, targeting, and neutralization of enemy vessels.

The Seahawks are designed for search and rescue, medical evacuation, command and control, and vertical replenishment missions. Its arsenal includes Hellfire air-to-surface missiles, Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes, rockets, and crew-served guns, which provide full operational flexibility.

This purchase will be a significant step forward in India’s efforts to modernize its naval fleet and improve maritime security. MH-60R helicopters will form a crucial part of India’s underwater threat counter, protection of its long coastline, and safeguarding its strategic interests in the Indian Ocean region.

Customization For Indian Needs

The Indian Navy’s MH-60Rs are specially enhanced with the APS-153 multimode radar that has periscope detection capability, which enhances submarine detection and tracking significantly. These customised features resonate with India’s unique operational requirements and reflect the deepening collaboration between US and Indian defense industries.

