Will Ron DeSantis Replace Pete Hegseth As US Defense Secretary Nominee?

Wednesday, December 4, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the role of Defense Secretary, following complications surrounding confirmation of Pete Hegseth. DeSantis' potential appointment comes as Hegseth faces growing opposition due to allegations and a lack of experience.

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly considering nominating Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as Defense Secretary, according to reports. If appointed, DeSantis would replace Pete Hegseth, whose confirmation is increasingly uncertain due to allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse. The decision is still pending, with the two sources requesting anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

DeSantis to leave office in early 2027

DeSantis is term-limited and set to leave office in early 2027. His departure would trigger the ascension of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who would become Florida’s first female governor and the first of Cuban descent.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the potential nomination of DeSantis. Hegseth, meanwhile, is still meeting with senators this week and is scheduled to appear on Fox News Wednesday morning with his mother.

Hegseth’s confirmation has been complicated by a 2017 sexual assault allegation and his lack of experience running large organizations, especially one as complex as the Pentagon. His situation worsened recently after The New Yorker reported that he was removed from leadership positions in two veterans organizations due to allegations of mismanagement, alcohol abuse, and sexual misconduct.

Pete Hegseth actively garnering support

Pete Hegseth is actively meeting with Senate Republicans this week to garner support for his nomination. He must secure the backing of at least 51 senators, assuming all Democrats oppose him. He is set to meet with several GOP senators on Wednesday, including incoming Senate Armed Services Chair Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and incoming Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), who will oversee his confirmation.

The allegations against Hegseth, a former Fox News personality and Army National Guard veteran, include a sexual assault accusation from 2017, which was investigated by Monterey, California, police. He reached a settlement with the accuser but was never charged and has denied any wrongdoing. Opposition to his confirmation, particularly among Republican women, has grown, raising doubts about his ability to be confirmed.

Hegseth will have the opportunity to address his critics in a Fox News interview and during his meetings on Capitol Hill, including one with Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst. However, sources suggest that there is little optimism about the outcome.

Pete Hegseth, DeSantis on same page over removing removing “woke” military officers

Like Pete Hegseth, DeSantis could align with Trump’s goal of removing “woke” military officers from the Defense Department. As a presidential candidate, DeSantis proposed a military policy that would end diversity initiatives, ban transgender service members, and reinstate those who refused the Covid-19 vaccine.

DeSantis and Trump spoke on Tuesday at a memorial in Palm Beach for three law enforcement officers killed in a vehicle crash last month. It is unclear whether the Defense Secretary position was discussed during their conversation.

Although DeSantis and Trump clashed during a personal and contentious primary battle, which ended with DeSantis dropping out after the Iowa caucuses, the two have since reconciled. DeSantis supported Trump’s fundraising efforts this summer, though tensions remain regarding the future direction of Florida, especially as Trump has nominated several individuals from the state for key administration positions.

DeSantis’ name was previously circulated as a potential candidate for administration positions, including Defense Secretary, weeks ago, but the governor did not express interest at the time. As Hegseth’s confirmation has faced increasing scrutiny, DeSantis’ name has resurfaced as a possible nominee.

Also Read: Trump’s Transition Team Secures Agreement With DOJ For Nominee Background Checks

