Friday, January 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

US Armyman Rented Tesla Cybertruck, Told Ex He Felt Like Batman Before Explosion

A U.S. Army Ranger rented a Tesla Cybertruck days before exploding it outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. He texted his ex saying it made him feel like Batman. The explosion injured seven and Elon Musk labelled it a terrorist act.

A shocking incident unfolded outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas when a Tesla Cybertruck exploded, injuring seven people. Just days before the blast, Army Ranger Matthew Livelsberger, 37, boasted to his ex-girlfriend about renting the futuristic vehicle, describing it as a thrilling experience that made him feel like “Batman.” What seemed like an innocent boast quickly spiraled into a terrifying act of violence, leading to questions about the motives behind the explosion and its premeditated nature.

What Did He Text?

Just days before the explosion on December 29, 2024, Livelsberger reached out to his ex-girlfriend Alicia Arritt, with whom he had not communicated since their breakup in 2021. Livelsberger, feeling a sense of power from the vehicle, told her, “I rented a Tesla Cybertruck. It’s the s***.” Moments later, he added, “I feel like Batman or halo.” The references to Batman, the famous superhero, allude to the Cybertruck’s sleek design, technology, and aura of mystery, much like the Batmobile.

At approximately 9 am on December 29, Livelsberger’s rented Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, injuring seven people. CCTV footage captured the vehicle being driven around Las Vegas Boulevard before it was parked in front of the hotel, where it soon detonated. Investigations revealed that Livelsberger had shot himself in the mouth inside the vehicle before it exploded.

Elon Musk Responds

Tesla founder Elon Musk reacted to the incident by dismissing any involvement of the vehicle in the explosion itself. He claimed that large fireworks or a bomb in the truck’s bed caused the explosion, which he labeled an act of terrorism. Musk also noted that the Cybertruck helped contain the blast, directing it upwards and preventing further damage.

“The evil knuckleheads picked the wrong vehicle for a terrorist attack. Cybertruck actually contained the explosion and directed the blast upwards. Not even the glass doors of the lobby were broken,” Musk wrote on X.

The explosion, which was heard from several blocks away, sent shockwaves through the Las Vegas area. Authorities are still investigating the cause and motive behind the bombing, with Livelsberger’s military background raising suspicions about the premeditated nature of the attack.

ALSO READ | India Denies US Report Alleging Failed RAW Involvement In Muizzu Impeachment Plot

