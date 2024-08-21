US Elections 2024: Ex White House Press Secretary Bashes Donald Trump At Democratic National Convention

Ahead of the 2024 US Elections, Stephanie Grisham, the former White House press secretary under the Trump administration, spoke at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris.

In her address, Grisham criticized former President Donald Trump, stating he lacks empathy, morals, and a commitment to truth.

Talking about Trump, she said ‘He has no empathy, no morals and no fidelity to the truth.’

On the second night of the DNC in Chicago, which focused on “A Bold Vision for America’s Future.” Grisham reflected on her experiences with Trump, noting that he disparaged his supporters as “basement dwellers” and claimed he mocked them when cameras were not present.

She also recounted a conversation with former First Lady Melania Trump during the January 6, 2021 riots. Grisham had asked Melania to post on social media condemning lawlessness and violence but received a simple “No” in response.

Also Read: US Elections 2024: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris In A Key US State, Reveal Recent Polls

While supporting Kamala Harris, she said ‘advocating for a Democrat and that’s because I love my country more than my party. Kamala Harris tells the truth, she respects the American people and she has my vote.’

In addition, Jack Schlossberg, the only grandson of former President John F. Kennedy, also spoke at the convention, drawing parallels between his grandfather’s dedication to public service and Vice President Harris’s commitment, remarking ‘Like President Kennedy, Vice President Harris has dedicated her life to public service. She believes in America like my grandfather did — that we do things not because they’re easy, but because they’re hard.’

Earlier in her initial remarks, at the DNC on Monday night, Vice President Harris expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden, acknowledging his leadership and service to the nation. She praised his historic contributions and continued dedication.

Must Read: US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Enjoys Lead In Three American States Over Donald Trump

Meanwhile, the second night of the DNC will feature speeches from former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, and Senator Tammy Duckworth. Reports CNN.

(With Inputs From ANI)