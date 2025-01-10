Home
Friday, January 10, 2025
US House Approves Sanctions Against ICC Over Arrest Warrants For Israeli Leaders

The US House of Representatives has passed the "Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act," imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

US House Approves Sanctions Against ICC Over Arrest Warrants For Israeli Leaders

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill on Thursday imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) following its issuance of arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. The legislation, titled the “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” was approved by a 243-140 vote, reflecting bipartisan support for Israel, according to reports by Al Jazeera.

The ICC had issued the arrest warrants in May 2023, alleging Netanyahu and Gallant committed war crimes during the conflict in Gaza, which has caused significant civilian casualties. In response, the proposed sanctions target individuals or entities assisting the ICC in investigating or prosecuting citizens of the US or its allies, such as Israel, who do not recognise the court’s authority. Measures include freezing assets and denying visas.

Called out ICC a “Kangaroo Court”

Representative Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the ICC a “kangaroo court,” asserting that the legislation protects the sovereignty of the US and its allies. Forty-five Democrats joined 198 Republicans to pass the bill, with no Republican opposition. The legislation will now move to the Republican-controlled Senate, where swift approval is anticipated.

This move has drawn criticism from human rights organisations, which argue that the bill undermines the ICC’s independence and global justice efforts. Despite this, the Senate is expected to expedite the process, allowing President-elect Donald Trump to sign the measure upon assuming office. Trump, during his first term in 2020, had imposed similar sanctions on ICC officials due to investigations into US and Israeli actions. These sanctions were later lifted by President Joe Biden.

The ICC, headquartered in The Hague, prosecutes individuals for war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity, and aggression. While neither Israel nor the US is a member of the court, the ICC claims jurisdiction over crimes committed in territories of member states, such as Palestine, which joined the court in 2015.

The US has at times supported the ICC, including its pursuit of Russian President Vladimir Putin over alleged war crimes in Ukraine. However, the current legislation signals a continued rift over cases involving its allies. The debate highlights the ongoing tension between national sovereignty and international accountability.

(With ANI inputs)

Israel usa

