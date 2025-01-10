Taliban Asks India To Issue Visas For Afghans Students, Businessman After High-Level Meeting

The Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, announced that Muttaqi assured India there would be no security threat from Afghans traveling to the country.

The Taliban has requested India to issue visas for Afghan students, patients, and businessmen. This request came during a meeting in Dubai on Wednesday between Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, and India’s Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri.

The Taliban’s deputy spokesperson, Hafiz Zia Ahmad, announced that Muttaqi assured India there would be no security threat from Afghans traveling to the country. The Taliban also promised to vet applicants to address India’s concerns.

India, however, faces challenges in granting visas to Afghan nationals. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021, India has not recognized the Taliban government and canceled all physical visas for Afghans. Instead, it introduced a limited e-Emergency X-Misc visa for urgent cases, but very few visas have been granted.

Afghan students, who were previously studying in India, have been unable to return. Many businesses and patients needing medical care are also facing difficulties due to strict visa rules.

The Indian government remains cautious, citing security risks and logistical challenges. Currently, India’s embassy in Kabul is run by a small team focused on humanitarian aid, with no full visa services available.

The Taliban wants India to help Afghans in need, especially for medical treatment and trade. However, any decision to expand visa services would require a significant diplomatic and security review by India.

India’s statement after the meeting mentioned readiness to help with Afghanistan’s developmental needs but did not confirm any plans for visa changes.

