US Immediately To Start Fresh Push For Gaza Ceasefire

President Joe Biden announced that the United States will intensify efforts with regional allies to secure a Gaza ceasefire, which would include the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas from power.

His comments on X (formerly Twitter) came shortly after a ceasefire agreement was reached between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, bringing an end to nearly 14 months of conflict.

Hamas hopes for Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas expressed hope for a similar arrangement in Gaza, although it continues to reject Israel’s demands, which it views as an ultimatum for surrender.

The conflict began when Israel launched a military campaign to dismantle Hamas following the group’s unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, in which approximately 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.

Since then, more than 44,000 people have died and over 104,000 have been injured in Gaza, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory.

United States to make another push for Gaza Ceasefire

Biden said on X, “In the coming days, the United States will make another push with Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, Israel, and others to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and an end to the war without Hamas in power.”

Hamas welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon. “We appreciate the steadfastness of the brotherly Lebanese people, and their constant solidarity with the Palestinian people,” said Hamas leader Basem Naim in an interview with the BBC.

However, Hamas has been facing significant challenges, including the killing of its leader Yahya Sinwar by Israel, which has left its leadership scattered across Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. This has made it difficult for the group to coordinate, especially concerning the hostages held in Gaza.

Hamas refuses Israeli conditions

With its military capacity severely diminished and its popularity in Gaza waning, Hamas’s remaining leverage lies in the hostages. Despite continuing to insist on three conditions—an Israeli withdrawal, a permanent ceasefire, and the reconstruction of Gaza—the group has shown some flexibility in negotiations, indicating a willingness to make major concessions.

However, Hamas has thus far refused to accept terms it considers tantamount to surrender. The situation remains dire, with negotiations showing little sign of progress and the violence continuing to escalate.

